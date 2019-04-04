If you wonder why Jacksonville State University chose to build a $9 million baseball stadium, you're asking the wrong question.
Instead, ask, "Why not?" Why not build a beautiful stadium that will bring more visitors to campus than any other stadium in the Ohio Valley Conference?
This week, the Anniston Star added up home attendance for every school in the OVC and found that JSU's average of 924 per home date is more than double the second-place school, Southeast Missouri, which has averaged 395. The previous four seasons, JSU never averaged more than 377 per home date.
Why not build a place that local high schools want to use? It's not unusual when JSU's baseball team is out of town to see prep games at the stadium. Because the school chose to cover the playing surface with artificial turf, there's little upkeep required to have the field ready for high school games.
After all, the players in those high school games are prospective JSU students, and that baseball field is a great way to expose them to the campus.
Also, why not ask how JSU managed to spend as little as it did? Alabama spent $42.5 million to renovate its stadium, which opened in 2016. It included an indoor hitting facility, fan suites, a player lounge and new locker room.
Texas A&M spent $24 million to renovate its stadium in time for the 2012 season. And, Mississippi State spent $55 million on its new stadium, which is now open.
JSU has a huge indoor hitting facility, roomy dugouts, a player lounge and a great locker room — just the same as those Southeastern Conference stadiums.
There aren't as many seats, but with 1,000 chair-back seats and a large concourse for fans to watch a game under a canopy, JSU has plenty of room for most anyone who wants to come see the game. Maybe most importantly, the bathrooms are spacious, too, which means you don't have to wait outside if you happen to go during an inning break.
Those amenities make the park comfortable for fans, which helps draw more people to games. That dugout, hitting facility, player lounge and locker room will help bring in even better recruits.
It's a great day for JSU baseball, because after years of the program asking if they could get a new stadium some day, somebody finally said, "Why not?"