JACKSONVILLE — So much for the ol' trap game.
Before the season even started, Saturday's North Alabama game looked like a potential trouble spot on the Jacksonville State schedule.
Last week's home showdown with FCS power Eastern Washington was going to be a big one, and it turned out to be every bit as huge as it was supposed to be — and more. Ohio Valley Conference play begins next week at Austin Peay, and nobody wearing Gamecock red wants to be part of the first team since 2013 to not win the league championship.
Considering what a young team JSU has, UNA looked like it might be a real problem. The Lions are hardly the greatest team in the world, and they entered as a 21½-point underdog, according to at least one online betting service. Even so, considering the circumstances, they could've tagged the Gamecocks with a loss before they knew it.
If this truly was a trap game, JSU sidestepped it neatly in a 30-12 win.
Heck, after the game, All-America receiver Josh Pearson disputed that this even was a trap game, although he added that if head coach John Grass wanted to call it one — which he did Monday — then maybe it was.
The excitement from incredible win over Eastern Washington didn't seem to stay with the Gamecocks.
Grass said the players didn't practice this week as if they were hungover from the Eastern Washington game.
"If they had," he said, "we would've gotten beat."
We've been talking all along that the OVC games are what are important, but JSU didn't play Saturday as if the guys could just skip through this one. Nobody looked ahead to next week's OVC opener.
Any doubts of UNA trapping the Gamecocks came on the first drive. They didn't start slow. They drove 75 yards on 15 plays to score on their first possession. JSU led 7-0 and never trailed the rest of the way.
UNA has a play-making quarterback in Christian Lopez, and while he did some damage, JSU never allowed the window to an upset to open. At least, not much.
Now, with the "preseason" over, JSU can look ahead.
Are the Gamecocks ready. They look much more prepared than they did three weeks ago.
After a season-opening loss to Southeastern Louisiana, JSU will travel to Austin Peay with a three-game win streak.
The offensive line looks more settled and confident. Zerrick Cooper got sacked three times Saturday, but the young line — with four sophomores starting — is growing and getting better.
The running game looks better than it has, although it rarely will be the Gamecocks' bread and butter this year. They're going to live and die on Cooper's powerful right arm and his band of receivers. It's going to be tough for an OVC team to slow that passing attack.
The JSU defense is a bit of a concern at times, and even more so after senior safety Marlon Bridges went down Saturday. Grass said somebody landed on his leg, and it appears to be an ankle injury. With cornerback Jacquez Payton lost for the year before the season began, it would be a particularly tough blow to lose Bridges for any stretch of time.
The defensive line is growing. Freshman Jackson Luttrell even moved into the starting lineup at defensive tackle Saturday, and he did some good things.
Sophomore Tre Bendolph started at cornerback in place of Malik Feaster, although Feaster still played. It's good to have competition. JSU has built more depth on defense than it had before the season opener.
The kicking game needs work, as Grass still doesn't want to try field goals of more than 40 yards. The alternative is to go for it every time, and so far, that's worked for JSU.
After Saturday, the Gamecocks look about as they should — as a team that needs some work and tweaking but is worthy of being the OVC favorite.
Austin Peay will be tough. The Govs are 2-2 with losses to Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State — two good teams.
But, JSU is better. And it should win.