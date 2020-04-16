Mark Edwards: Jalen Green didn't need NCAA hoops, and it didn't need him

Somehow, college basketball will manage to survive without Jalen Green.
Green, the No. 1 prospect in ESPN's basketball recruiting rankings, announced Thursday that he is turning down both of his college finalists, Auburn and Memphis. Instead, he'll turn pro and join the NBA's new professional pathway program. He'll play in the G League and make at least $500,000. He is expected to be the top pick of the 2021 draft.
Good for him. College isn't for everyone, and honestly, it never made sense to have guys go to school for about a semester and a half before they were old enough to declare for the NBA draft.
If you're just biding time before you hit the NBA-approved birthday, then this is a better route.
And, if one player or 100 follow Green this year, that's fine, too — college basketball will be fine.
For those of us reading social media, it's a bit exasperating to see so many treat Green's decision as if it's a huge problem for NCAA basketball.
Why? This isn't the first time a great young player has skipped college, and the college game didn't suffer.
LeBron James did. So did Kevin Garnett. Kobe Bryant did.
Remember Moses Malone? In 1974, Malone turned down a scholarship offer from Maryland and joined the Utah Stars of the old ABA. Two years later, he was in the NBA. When he retired in 1991, he had a championship ring and three MVP awards.
A year later, Darryl Dawkins turned down Kentucky to go pro. Not as good as Malone, he had a serviceable 14-year NBA career. Bill Willoughby jumped from high school to the NBA in 1975, too. He played eight years, including two as Malone's teammate in Houston.
Malone, Dawkins and Willoughby were three of the first to skip college. It would've been interesting to see them play in college, but the game didn't suffer.
It won't suffer now because Green won't suit up in an NCAA game. And Green is better off, too.
It's a win-win.