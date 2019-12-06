AUBURN — Jacksonville's football team lost the day, but the Golden Eagles are winners.
They've established themselves as winners for about a decade now.
On top of that, there's little reason to think that won't continue. Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith didn't just built one great team — he, his staff, the community and the players who've worn blue and gold the past eight to 10 years have built a true program.
After a good season last year, Jacksonville lost a bunch of starters off its offensive and defensive lines but came back as strong as ever. That's the sign of a program.
Friday's 28-17 loss to UMS Wright in the Class 4A state championship isn't the end but the continuation of something good.
Smith and his players emphasized that it was important to the team to get past the second round, partly because no football team in school history had done that. Heck, not that long ago, just making the playoffs at all was a big deal for Jacksonville. Now, the Golden Eagles no longer talk about whether they can make the playoffs but how far they can go.
Smith, a head coach at Trinity Christian, Saks and now Jacksonville, is 123-74 overall, including 66-27 in eight years leading the Golden Eagles.
What his Jacksonville teams have accomplished so far:
—Seven straight playoff appearances. Jacksonville had only four before the current run, and only once did the Eagles make it back-to-back.
—Two region championships, which came back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. The only other region crowns came in 1984 and 1999.
—One undefeated regular season. Jacksonville also did that in 1999, although that squad went 9-0. The Jacksonville 2018 team played and won all 10 regular-season games.
—One appearance in the finals, which included the first trips to the third round and state semifinals.
This isn't the first time Jacksonville has shined in football. Those 1984 and 1999 teams were awfully good, too. But, after the 1984 region title, Jacksonville followed with 11 straight losing region records. It was nine straight after the 1999 crown.
This time, it would be the shock of all shocks if Jacksonville doesn't come back strong in 2020.
Smith and his staff have pushed the program over the hump. As the old saying goes, the culture has changed. Of course, getting to the state finals this season is the centerpiece of it all.
"It was a history-making season for Jacksonville," said Smith, who played for eight-time state champion Danny Horn at old Clay County High. "I think that for those young kids who are playing youth-league football and walking the halls at school, it just shows that, you know what, Jacksonville High School can get there and play for a state championship. Just really proud of our kids."
Smith said that after the game, he told his players, "At the end of the day and the time to come, you'll have a chance to reflect on it and hold your head up and be proud of what you've accomplished. We're not going to let one game at the end of the season define who we are."
Here's hoping Smith and his staff do the same. Jacksonville is a power now, and that doesn't look like it's going to change soon.