 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Edwards: Jacksonville favorite son Wiggins shows again that he plays, he does big things

JSU teaser
Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — This is the Ron Wiggins we've been anticipating.

This is the Ron Wiggins we remember from Jacksonville High School, when he ran and ran and ran so much that he lifted his team into a state championship game.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.