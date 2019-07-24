Congratulations, Whitney Welch.
Better late than never.
The esteemed Alexandria High School volleyball coach received a state award Friday, and we at The Anniston Star missed the AHSAA notification sent out that night.
The National Federation of State High School Associations chose her as the state volleyball coach of the year, and she was presented with her award at the AHSAA’s Championship Coaches’ Awards banquet in Montgomery on Friday night. That night, 21 other state coaches in various sports were recognized for winning NFHS honors.
Apparently, the NFHS needed a lot of time to consider whether Welch and her 21 colleagues were worthy — the honors aren’t for this past school year but instead for 2017-18. The NFHS news release announcing the national award winners was dated April 16, 2019.
Welch led Alexandria to a solid season this past year, as the Cubs posted a 32-17 record, won the Calhoun County volleyball tournament and reached the North Super Regional quarterfinals.
She’s being recognized for Alexandria’s spectacular 2017 season when the Valley Cubs won their first state volleyball title since 1995. It certainly was a year to remember for Alexandria. The Cubs swept three straight matches at the state tournament, including beating defending state champion St. Paul’s in the semifinals in straight sets. St. Paul’s, which had beaten Alexandria in the previous year’s finals, had won eight state championships in 11 years.
Alexandria has won more than a few championship trophies over the years, but this team truly was special, and Welch led her squad with class and character. The job she did is worth remembering for a long time — even almost two years after Alexandria beat Lawrence County in the state finals.