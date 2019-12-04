It's a shame Alabama's Joseph Bulovas felt the need to post an apology on social media this week for missing that field goal in Saturday's game at Auburn.
He didn't cause the Crimson Tide to lose. Even if he had made that field goal with about two minutes left in a 48-45 defeat, I'd bet Alabama still would've lost.
The problem Saturday was the same as it's been in the past two years — a sub-par defense. Well, sub-par by Nick Saban standards, at least. If you produce 515 yards and 45 points, you should win, even if your quarterback throws two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.
Let's say Bulovas' 30-yard shot had gone through the goal posts. That would've made it 48-48 with about two minutes to play, and Auburn would've needed only a field goal to win. With the way Anders Carlson was kicking it, the Tigers needed to get to only about the Tide 33-yard line for him to have a good chance.
Auburn likely would've started at its own 25 after the kickoff — or better with a good return. Do you really think Alabama could've stopped Auburn from going about 50 yards with the game on the line?
It's a testament to how good Saban and his staff has been that Alabama had such an exceptional defense for as long as it did.
Recounting a bunch of statistics is boring, but I'll need to give you a few to make a point. Instead of giving all sorts of yardage and points stats, just consider where Alabama has been ranked among national defensive leaders during 2008-17.
In that span, the Tide led the nation in one of the four major defensive categories (rush, pass efficiency, total yards and scoring) a total of 13 times. Alabama was second in one of those categories five times. So, for 18 out of 40 possible times, the Tide was either first or second in a major defensive category.
Alabama led the nation in all four in 2011 and won a national title. Alabama was first in three of four in 2012 and 2017 — both national title seasons. Alabama was second in all four categories in 2009 — another national title season. The Tide's 2015 national champions were first in rush defense and third in scoring defense and total defense.
Saban gets the bulk of the credit for the defensive success. He deserves plenty, but he had two great coordinators in Kirby Smart (2008-15) and Jeremy Pruitt (2016-17).
Tosh Lupoi was in charge of the defense in 2018 and Pete Golding handled it this season. Alabama wasn't even in the top 10 of any defensive category in 2018 and managed only one this year — ninth in pass efficiency defense.
How much are Lupoi and Golding responsible for the drop in quality? Would another change help? Is Alabama just going to have to wait until the young guns on this year's defense grow up? Also, isn't that the excuse we heard last year?
That the Tide got all the way to the national championship game before losing last year shows you just how good that Tua Tagovailoa-led offense was.
Certainly, it's harder on the defense that its offense plays fast now. Touchdown drives typically are finished in six or seven plays instead of 10, 11 or 12. The other team gets more possessions, which places more pressure on the Tide defense.
Still, Alabama isn't the only team playing fast. Other defenses are dealing with the same issue, and some are handling it better than the Tide.
This year, Georgia's defense has been head and shoulders the best in the Southeastern Conference. It's an unusual place for Alabama to be — looking up at another SEC team's defense. The Tide has to reclaim its spot as an elite defense if it is to win more national titles under Saban.
If there's a silver lining for Alabama, it's this: — the Tide's subpar defense and Auburn's unit, which the Tigers tout as one of the best nationally, are producing near the same.
The Tigers rank 16th nationally in scoring defense, which is just ahead of Alabama at No. 17. The Tigers are No. 20 nationally in total defense, which is behind Alabama at No. 17.
So, the Tide is allowing a few less yards and a few more points than Auburn, which come to think of it describes Saturday's game in addition to the whole season.