Mark Edwards: If it's about football and can be collected, Mike Finch probably has it

A visit to Mike Finch's basement in Calhoun County lasted more than an hour, but that was hardly enough time to look at all the football memorabilia he has.
Autographed footballs cover the bed, and autographed pictures and posters cover the walls. Old pennants line the tops of the walls. He has an overflowing bookcase. The closet has football jerseys.
Plastic organizing drawers are stuff with game programs. The desk is covered with binders full of more pictures he has found from various online sources, many of them autographed. You can find old football board games next to the bed.
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers jersey in some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a Chicago Vocational pennant in some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a Chicago Vocational pennant in some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a Carnegie Tech pennant in some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some sports hero autographed items in his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some framed Tom Landry and Bill Burgess items and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some framed Tom Landry and Bill Burgess items and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some framed Notre Dame items of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a Frank Gifford hand print and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a signed Super Bowl XX program and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with Alvin Bresler's fish net Auburn jersey from the early seventies and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with Alvin Bresler's fish net Auburn jersey from the early seventies and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with a Piedmont High School letterman jacket from the late 50's and some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Mike Finch with some of his football memorabilia that he has collected over the years. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Finch was sympathetic to my plight as I looked over as much as I could, taking notes furiously as I went. It truly is the most amazing sports collection I've seen outside of a museum, and I'm glad Finch invited me to come look at it.
He gently reminded me more than once that I wasn't going to be able to see everything in one afternoon: "You're always welcome to come back just to look at anything you want to see. You don't have to do a story."
Finch, 59, a 1979 Oxford High graduate, is an Auburn fan, but Alabama is well represented. There is more than one autographed picture of "Bear" Bryant on his wall. On the wall near the door, there's even a promotional poster for the 1948 Alabama/Kentucky freshman football game.
Heck, he might be the only Auburn fan with an autograph from Mike DuBose, coach of Alabama's 1999 SEC championship squad. It's on a football with the autographs of all the football coaches in the league that year.
That's not as impressive as the Auburn football with the autographs from the 1981 team. That was Pat Dye's first year at the school.
Finch loves Notre Dame, too, and has autographs from all but one of the Irish head coaches dating back to Frank Leahy, who stepped down after the 1953 season. Somebody needs to get Tyrone Willingham to autograph a picture for Finch, immediately.
If it's about football and can be collected, Finch is interested.
His love of football comes from his days as an Oxford lineman for Hall of Fame coach Bill Burgess, who later coached Jacksonville State to a national championship. Finch wore No. 68 and has an affinity for players who wear that jersey number, such as Conrad Dobler, a 1970s All-Pro guard for the NFL's Cardinals. There's a signed photo of him on Finch's wall
Finch's love of autographs came by chance. In the 1990s, he read a book about John McCain, the former United States senator. Finch enjoyed it enough to write McCain a letter. He got an autographed photo in return.
That lit a fire in Finch that still burns.
"I don't drink and I don't do drugs," Finch said. "I guess this is my addiction."
He began writing letters to football celebrities. His wife of 36 years, JoAnne, a retired nurse, likes movie stars, so Finch tracked down autographs from entertainers as well as sports figures. Upstairs from the football basement, he has signatures from Elizabeth Taylor, Matthew Matthew McConaughey and Alabama native and former "Gomer Pyle" star Jim Nabors, to name a few. Nabors even signed his "Golly!" which is a repeat of his "Pyle" catchphrase.
Finch has an autograph from Fidel Castro. Also, remember David Berkowitz, the Son of Sam killer in New York in the 1970s? Finch traded a few letters with Berkowitz, who answered from his New York prison cell.
Finch said that when he would send out letters, instead of just asking, "Can I have your autograph, please?" he would write a whole page. He would print carefully, so his writing could be read easily. Sometimes, if he messed up, he would start over again.
He usually would include a self-addressed stamped envelope and two index cards. He had amazingly good luck.
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy wrote back and said Finch had the neatest handwriting he ever saw.
On the wall, there 17 index cards encased in picture frames with autographs of 17 Heisman Trophy winners. Johnny Lujak (1947), John David Crow (1957) Billy Cannon (1958), Joe Bellino (1960) and Earl Campbell (1977) are among the lot.
Some send back more than an autograph. Bo Jackson mailed back an autographed picture. So did Steve Spurrier: "To Mike, My Friend in Alabama. Steve Spurrier."
The wife of Ed Dyas, an Auburn running back in 1958-60, answered back in the days before her husband died of stomach cancer. When Finch sent a letter, he wasn't aware that Dyas was sick. When Finch didn't get a response, he sent another letter, still unaware that Dyas wasn't well.
Diane Dyas replied with a letter dated Jan. 21, 2011. She said the first letter landed on Dyas' desk and was forgotten.
"We cherish your sentiments of him and I did read the letters to him," she wrote.
She got her husband to sign the index card that Finch had provided, but she also included the autographed photo of her husband from his Auburn days. She said these were his last autographs. Dyas died Jan. 23, 2011.
Ever heard the story of Alabama's Tommy Lewis, who came off the bench to tackle Rice's Dicky Moegle in the 1954 Cotton Bowl? Finch wrote Moegle, who gave Finch an autographed copy of the Sports Illustrated story about the play.
There are some unusual items in the collection, too.
He has former NFL and Monday Night Football star Frank Gifford's handprint in ink on a sheet of white cardboard. There's a program from Wellborn's appearance in the 1977 state championship game against Andalusia. There's a ticket stub from an Anniston/Alexandria high school football game.
Finch's old high school jerseys are in that closet. Also, he has a Piedmont 1959-60 letterman's sweater that he found in a thrift shop.
There's a piece of artwork of Red Grange, an early NFL star with the Chicago Bears. The artwork is signed by Grange. Finch got it from a friend who found it at an estate sale.
Finch has a framed 2015 letter from Bill Curry, a former Green Bay Packers star and briefly the head football coach at Alabama. Finch said he heard that Curry said his Packers coach, Vince Lombardi, would diagram plays on scraps of paper, and Curry wished he had just one of those scraps of paper.
Finch asked Curry if he wouldn't mind diagraming a play. Curry obliged and drew out "Red Right 49."
Finch loves football innovators, which is why he has autographs of former Maryland coach Tom Nugent (father of the I formation), Emory Bellard (father of the wishbone formation) and Bill Yeoman (father of the veer formation).
There's much, much more — I can't cover it all in this limited space.
So, why isn't all this in a museum? Finch said friends have asked, including former Auburn and Oxford High standout Terry Henley and former Auburn receiver Alvin Bressler. Finch has been tempted, but for now, he prefers to have his things in his basement.
What's the most unusual thing I saw when I was there? It was the one thing in that basement that had nothing to do with sports — a poster on the closet door of actress Gil Gadot, dressed as her character "Wonder Woman" from the 2017 movie of the same name.
Asked about the poster, Finch smiled and said, "My wife said I should put this up, so I did."