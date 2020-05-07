Mark Edwards: I want sports back, but I'm hooked on the old stuff

In these COVID-19 days, I'm home much more and spending more time in front of the TV.
I'm not binge-watching any television series. Never understood the desire to sit on a couch and watch gobs of episodes of the same show all day from morning to night. But, people who do enjoy that probably don't understand my sudden fascination with watching old baseball games on MLB Network.
Two months ago, I turned on the network to see it was about to broadcast Don Larsen's perfect game from the 1956 World Series. Figuring I'd watch an inning or two, I wound up staying seated for the whole thing.
I've gravitated toward watching a bunch of these old games. It's never the whole game, other than Larsen's gem, but it's always at least an inning or two … or three. There was the Braves' win over the Pirates in the 1992 playoffs, with Sid Bream sliding across home plate to send Atlanta back to the World Series. I watched part of the Braves' loss to Minnesota in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. I watched Graig Nettles scoop up everything at third base to turn the 1977 World Series the Yankees' way against the Dodgers.
Before long, it didn't even have to be a memorable postseason game. I watched Bucky (bleeping) Dent's home run sink the Red Sox in 1978. Next came Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk's debut game for the Chicago White Sox, as I was reminded that while broadcaster Harry Carry was a happy drunk, he was kind of petty and mean when he was sober. I saw Tom Seaver's 300th career win in 1985.
I watched part of no-hitters by Fernando Valenzuela (1990), Max Scherzer (2015) and James Paxton (2018). There was Jacob deGrom's debut for the Mets in 2014 … when the opposing pitcher was Ranburne's Chase Whitley, who was also making his debut.
I watched the Cubs' Kerry Wood strike out 20 Astros in 1998, Seattle's Randy Johnson strike out 19 White Sox in 1997, and the Mets' David Cone make 19 Phillies whiff in 1991, in a broadcast in which the guys in the booth sounded like they were in the bottom of a well. That didn't matter to me because I was too far gone already.
I'm kind of worried about the live Major League Baseball games returning. Can I be weaned off the old stuff or am I addicted? Will I be on a street corner, scratching my neck nervously, my eyes darting everywhere, and asking somebody, "Hey, can you hook me up with two or three innings from 2004 when Albert Pujols hit three homers against the Cubs? Just an inning? One at-bat? Please, I'm dying here."