Mark Edwards: How will they decide national champ in 2020? They might have to go old school

A lot of y'all don't remember when college football national champions were decided by a poll, and it shows.
With the way the fight is going in the COVID-19 pandemic, we could wind up declaring major college national champions by vote again this year instead of by a playoff. If the SEC, ACC and Big 12 play in the fall and the Big Ten and Pac-12 in the spring, it's hard to figure how we could still have a football playoff at the end of it all.
That's the way it was through the 1991 season. In fact, until the mid-1960s, both major polls (Associated Press and the coaches) completed their voting before the bowl games, which were considered glorified exhibitions.
The AP poll switched to post-bowl voting in 1965, and the coaches made the move in 1974. In 1990, we had split champions: AP went Colorado, while the coaches chose Georgia Tech. In 1991, it happened again, with AP choosing Miami and the coaches picking Washington. Both were undefeated, and all we could do is lament how a potential great game was never played.
It's hard to describe how unsatisfying it all felt.
The Bowl Coalition began in 1992, which included everyone except the Big Ten and Pac-10, which were contractually tied to the Rose Bowl. The coalition is why unbeaten Alabama got a shot at unbeaten Miami for the 1992 national championship, which the Tide won. Otherwise, there was nothing that would've forced then-No. 1 Miami to meet No. 2 Alabama what essentially was a two-team playoff.
It was changed to Bowl Alliance in 1995, but it pretty much was the same — everybody was in, except the Big Ten and Pac-10, which didn't become the Pac-12 until 2012.
In 1997, we had split national champions yet again — AP took Michigan, and the coaches picked Nebraska. Maybe that was the tipping point. In 1998, we got the Bowl Championship Series, which included all the conferences. College football finally could pair the two best teams in the country in one game.
And people hated it.
The BCS couldn't overcome the perception of incompetence it built in the early years. They had one job — put the two best teams in one game. Somehow, they managed to botch that three times in the first six years — 2000, 2001 and 2003.
In 2000 and '01, the BCS's complicated formula managed to exclude No. 2 team in the polls (Florida State in 2000 and Oregon in 2001), and in 2003, the formula decided that the polls' No. 1 team, Southern California, didn't deserve a spot in the title game. Otherwise, the BCS worked, although detractors just aren't going to forgive those early mistakes.
Perhaps those who disliked the BCS so aggressively also thought it was holding back major college football from a larger playoff. I don't agree, but will concede that it's always hard to motivate people away from the comfortable status quo and toward a better result.
Even so, those of us who remember the poll era didn't think that trying to pair the two best teams in one game was such a crime. This year, I'd love the guarantee of some kind of championship game.