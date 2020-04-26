Mark Edwards: How about 'Magic: The Gathering' next for Talladega drivers?

Whether NASCAR's iRacing event from a virtual-reality Talladega Superspeedway could be considered a success might hinge on your expectations.
If you miss Cup Series racing and real competition with that edge of danger inherent to the sport, this just isn't it.
But, if you want to spend an enjoyable 90 minutes watching NASCAR stars try to master something different, then it's not a bad option. It's not worse than what baseball, football and basketball are relegated to giving us these days — replays of great games of the past.
The television figures have been mostly consistent for NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series. Adding up the figures that ShowBuzzDaily is reporting reveals that NASCAR's virtual racing is averaging about a million viewers per race. That's about a third of what the Cup Series averaged in 2019.
On the other hand, one of the iRacing events finished just behind the replay of a dog show from four years ago.
One of The Anniston Star's Facebook followers sarcastically suggested that after video racing, NASCAR drivers should try "Magic: The Gathering" next. Honestly, that's not a bad idea. Let some stars play the popular card game. They televise poker, right? Would this be that much different? I probably would be just as willing to watch these guys try their hand at "Magic" as I would iRacing.
It helps iRacing that its simulation of the cars and the Talladega track are astonishingly good. If you didn't know this was a video game and just flipped the channel to a race, it would you take a moment or two to realize this is virtual racing. If you don't look at the fans in the stands, it might take a moment or two more.
Heck, the iRacing programers even took into account the weather in Talladega today, with temperatures in the high 60s and a little bit of wind.
Even the wrecks look cool. My favorite part today was seeing Jeff Gordon's virtual car flip over and over and sail into the catch fence, where he got stuck. We can laugh because we know we won't have to wait on a report from a virtual infield care center.
The weakest part of iRacing events is the FOX broadcast, which is lacking.
The network just isn't taking advantage of the possibilities. Have fun with it. Lots of fun.
Early in today's broadcast, NASCAR play-by-play broadcaster Mike Joy said, "Folks, the racing is simulated, but the stakes and the competition are real." He said it a couple of more times throughout the broadcast.
No, they aren't. They just aren't, and stop trying to tell me otherwise.
Some of these guys are good and practice a lot during the week on their iRacing rigs. Others aren't, and it shows. They aren't shy about saying so, either.
Ryan Blaney, who won the real Talladega race this past fall told me this week, "I'm a very sub-par iRacer, and I'm OK with that."
Bubba Wallace, who famously rage-quit the race at virtual Bristol, poked fun at how seriously some take iRacing. He was not entered into today's race, as he explained on Twitter that he was burned out. In other words, he just didn't feel like practicing and putting time on a video game.
Even today's winner, Alex Bowman, said afterward that he was a little confused about how he actually won. He added his approach is "probably take it a little more lighthearted than some of the others do, as well, but that's just kind of my approach to it."
All this is fine, because it should be fun and nothing more than that.
The iRacing platform has its own set of rules, which make it more fan friendly. For example, while you can't go below the yellow line in actual NASCAR races, it's OK to do that in iRacing. If you wreck, the game will regenerate your car on pit row — although you're allowed to have this happen only once per race.
Today, we saw Gordon and Ryan Blaney flipping through the air, but a few moments later, they're back on the track.
During the broadcast, we got to hear plenty from Gordon and Clint Bowyer in their racing rigs, but not nearly as much from everyone else.
Also, the broadcast could use some expert knowledge. There is actually a pro iRacing league that NASCAR has sponsored for more than a decade. It would've been nice to have one of those guys try to explain how some of the strategy is different. Maybe sort like how NFL broadcasts will bring a former referee on the air on occasion to explain a call on the field.
Then again, perhaps that would've come across as too serious. Again, this should be fun.
When the real racing starts back, could iRacing continue as a television program in some form or fashion? Perhaps retired racing stars could do this for fun as part of an FS1 broadcast or something like that?
Maybe that would be engaging, but if you ask me whether I'd actually watch it, when NASCAR and all other sports are up and running again, I'd probably take a que from Alex Bowman.
When asked about whether iRacing would be a useful tool for NASCAR teams in the future, he said: "Man, I don't know about that."