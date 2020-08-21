Mark Edwards: Here's wishing the AHSAA would take it easy on coronavirus-forced forfeits

Everybody loves to hate the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The complaints are many: they don't align the regions fairly; they don't settle ties in the standings fairly; they don't draw the playoff brackets fairly; they don't hand out penalties fairly. It goes on and on and on.
Sometimes the complaints are worth discussing, but most aren't.
With that in mind, I'll readily acknowledge that I'm dishing out one complaint that may or may not be fair. You decide.
I wish the AHSAA wouldn't force a school to forfeit a game because of COVID-19 concerns. The return-to-play guidelines spell out what happens when one team must sit out because of positive coronavirus tests:
—If it's a region game, it's a forfeit.
—If it is a non-region game and the two schools do not mutually agree to terminate the contract, then it is a forfeit.
—If it is an out-of-state opponent, then it is a vacated game.
I understand that for the purposes of region standings, tiebreakers and playoff seeding, the AHSAA needs a result, but couldn't we have another solution than a forfeit? Isn't that a bit harsh? Couldn't we call it a vacated game?
Also, could the fear of forfeit lead to a school taking a chance and simply sitting out those who test positive, regardless of who they've come in contact with? Could that lead to a team taking the field despite having too few players or too many who aren't ready for varsity competition?
Wouldn't you want a superintendent or principal to make the prudent decision when too many students have tested positive, without the worry of fallout for athletics?
Obviously, in the postseason, the AHSAA has no choice. Each week, it needs winners and losers of every game so the next round of the playoffs or tournament can go forward.
But, for the regular season, why not just vacate the game? We're occupying a new world because of COVID-19. Teams want to play, but if it isn't safe, should they be forced to forfeit just because the virus invaded the body of the wrong person at the wrong time?