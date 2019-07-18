HOOVER — Sometimes it seems as if Gus Malzahn has the worst job in college football.
He's head football coach at Auburn during Alabama's Nick Saban era. When Pat Dye coached Auburn, he got Ray Perkins and Bill Curry. Tommy Tuberville got Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione and (bless his heart) Mike Shula.
Malzahn gets Nick Saban, who's been so dominant that the question isn't if he's the best coach in the state but whether he's tops in the history of college football.
It isn't that Malzahn doesn't have resources. His school authorized him to pay his assistant coaches a total of $6.5 million in 2018, which USA Today's salary database ranks fourth nationally. That's more than Alabama, which is seventh. That's more than SEC rivals LSU (fifth) and Georgia (sixth).
Malzahn is also well paid to try to conquer Mount Saban. He made $6.7 million last year, which the database ranks fifth nationally. If Auburn decides it's had enough of Gus, his buyout stands at more than $32 million at the moment.
Running down all these tidbits isn't to make fun of Malzahn. Instead, it's to point out what a ridiculous position he's in. With all this considered, he's done a heck of a job managing a nearly impossible situation.
During his session Thursday at SEC Media days, he conceded he's on the hot seat. He accepted that Auburn's fan base isn't going to accept winning only eight games and not playing for a title.
"I got a job that expects to win championships, and I expect to win championships," said Malzahn, who was hired in 2013. "I knew that when I signed up for that. In the years that we win championships, it's good. The years we don't, it's hot seat this, hot seat that. And I think out of the six years, four had been this same rodeo.
"And it's just part of the job description."
Instead of comparing him to Saban, perhaps we should ask if anyone else would've done better.
Including three years as Gene Chizik's offensive coordinator, he has helped Auburn play for two national titles and win one while playing for three SEC titles and winning two. He pointed that out Thursday.
What he left out: he's beaten Saban twice as a head coach, which is two more times than any other head coach in the SEC at the moment. Malzahn also engineered a win in Tuscaloosa as an offensive coordinator in 2010.
Even when Malzahn has lost he always seems to give Saban plenty of trouble. Georgia, under Kirby Smart, has played Alabama nearly off its feet in each of the past two years, but in both instances, it's like Georgia blinked when it counted and allowed Alabama to roll through for another win.
Malzahn doesn't blink against Alabama. Ever. No matter what the result turns out to be.
This past fall, I wrote that Malzahn essentially gave up in the second half of a 31-point loss to Alabama. In hindsight, that was harsh and a bit unfair. Malzahn had a good game plan and executed it well, but eventually a Saban team is going to do what a Saban team is going to do. Auburn fell under a second-half onslaught, and that wasn't necessarily because of anything Malzahn did wrong.
In the process of challenging Alabama solidly for more than a half, though, Malzahn revealed some of the Tide's shortcomings, which was interesting to the three teams it faced later: Georgia, Oklahoma and Clemson.
This year should be exceptionally interesting for Auburn and Malzahn. He's got a good defense back, especially up front.
On offense, the Tigers should be good on the line but still need better personnel at running back and wide receiver. True freshman Bo Nix went through spring training and has a chance to be a terrific quarterback. Sure, Malzahn hasn't announced a starter, but the other candidate for the job (redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood) had chances last year to force himself into the rotation and didn't do it.
It just seems if Gatewood is the guy, it'll say more about where Nix is in his development than it does about Gatewood.
Maybe more importantly, Malzahn has returned to calling his own plays. He said Thursday that he got "advice" three years ago that maybe he should let someone else handle the play-calling.
He never should've done that. On Thursday, he called it a "mistake."
"I'm an offensive guy," he said. "That's what got me where I'm at."
He called plays in the Music City Bowl at the end of last season. We're not saying that Auburn's 63-14 win was the result of Malzahn grabbing the clipboard back, but from the first play, didn't the Tigers' offense look more organized, faster and confident?
Gus should just be Gus and not listen to more "advice" that involves him doing something he's not comfortable doing. If that doesn't produce more than eight wins or a championship, so be it.
That huge buyout makes the hot seat a little less hot, after all.