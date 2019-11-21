Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.