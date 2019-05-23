This team … this Jacksonville State baseball team.
If you haven't been paying attention to the Gamecocks this season, you've missed out. It's hard to imagine many more teams in college baseball are more fun to watch and follow.
They started slow, losing nine of their first 14. Then they got better. And better. And better. Wins came more and more often.
They've won the Ohio Valley Conference. They've won 14 of their last 15, including the last 10.
These aren't ordinary run-of-the-mill victories. In those 10 most recent wins, they won five times in their last at-bat, including Thursday in the OVC tournament.
They trailed by two runs to Belmont with two outs and a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth. They came back and tied it. Because, of course.
They won it in the 10th on Alex Strachan's home run. The count was 3-2 when he cranked his shot over the center field fence. Because, of course.
It's so hard to rally in the last inning, but this team does it with regularity. Head coach Jim Case said that while his team is trying to avoid that situation, these guys are "comfortable" when they are.
No matter what happens for the rest of the season, it's been an interesting one already. And, there's the possibility of more.