Mark Edwards: For a pep band at hoops games, nobody beats JSU's Hardcorps

When I first came to The Anniston Star, I had no idea about Hardcorps, the Jacksonville State pep band, until I made it to a Jacksonville State home basketball game.
JSU's women's basketball team and the Gamecocks' opponent were warming up on the court in front of me, but my attention was turned to the band, which was seated behind the goal near the visitor's bench.
I was mesmerized.
Couldn't look away, until my phone beeped to indicate a text message. It was from Greg Seitz, who was sitting on the other side of the court. He's now the athletics director but at the time was sports information director.
His message read, "The pep band is pretty great, isn't it?"
I looked up to see Seitz looking at me and smiling.
I had to agree: yes, the pep band is pretty great. JSU typically doesn't draw great basketball attendance, but because of that band, the Gamecocks have a home court advantage that rivals the rest of the Ohio Valley Conference.
The men finished this year ranked ninth out of 12 OVC teams in attendance at conference games, while the women were 11th. I'll bet that because of Hardcorps, the Gamecocks wouldn't rank nearly that low in places the average OVC player least likes to visit.
While interviewing three women's basketball players recently before they hit the road for the OVC's postseason tournament, I asked what they'll remember about the season once it's all done. I hadn't said anything at all about Hardcorps.
Funny, but all three mentioned the band and what it adds to home games.
"I'm going to miss the atmosphere," said Chloe Long, a senior. "The band, all my teammates."
JSU junior Jessie Day answered, "Definitely, the band. Got to give them a shoutout."