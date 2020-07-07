Mark Edwards: Football season is close, but COVID-19 is closer

The Ivy League is expected to announce today that it is moving all fall sports, including football, to the spring of 2021.
It's hard to imagine this happening elsewhere, but other Division I schools and conferences may find eventually they don't have a choice. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage our country, and instead of working to slow the spread, we're too busy arguing about how wearing a mask in public is infringing on our personal rights. Good grief, I always thought the threat of no football would make plenty of Alabama citizens snap to attention, but here we are, with college and high school football scheduled to start in less than two months, and we don't seem interested in being part of the solution.
A little skepticism is healthy, but to deny that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't here to stay for a while is incredibly narrow-minded.
Because of that, how in the world do you keep student-athletes safe in a close-contact sport like football? How do the coaches stay safe?
How do you keep the sport fair and competitive when various programs might have to shut down regularly because they have players test positive for COVID-19?
How do you keep fans safe? Cheerleaders? Band?
You can make everyone sign a release to absolve schools, conferences and the NCAA of liability, but what happens if there is a rash of outbreaks at a couple of schools after they play in football? We live in a litigious society. Do you think a release will stop folks from wanting their day in court?
I want football as much as anyone, but this is a serious situation, which has been made worse by our unwillingness to embrace measures that could slow the spread of the pandemic. How can our schools keep everyone safe?