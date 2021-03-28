Mark Edwards: Flag on the play means a loss on the day for JSU

JACKSONVILLE — You've heard the story about the Ugly Duckling?
The one where the duckling grows into a beautiful swan?
There was no swan at the end of Jacksonville State's Sunday home game against Austin Peay. The Gamecocks lost 13-10, and it was ugly, ugly, ugly.
Just plain ugly.
Horrifyingly ugly.
Nightmare on Pelham Road ugly.
Freddy Krueger ugly.
Jacksonville State looks like a pretty good FCS team, but you know what they say about any given Sunday.
This was that given Sunday.
The most common sight in this one: flag on the play.
JSU had 18 penalties, and the last time an Ohio Valley Conference team had that many was 2017 when Austin Peay had 19 in a game.
The Gamecocks also made six turnovers, which was the crowning blow. The last time an OVC team gave up the game that many times in a game was Murray State in 2018.
You can sum up this day with Austin Peay's go-ahead touchdown drive in the second quarter.
Austin Peay had third-and-one at one point and tried to draw JSU offsides. The Gamecocks obliged. Dacorrion West jumped early, and he's the guy who's lined up right over the ball.
The Govs had third-and-nine and got a first down on two straight offsides calls against JSU.
When the Govs had third-and-goal from the 14, that turned into first-and-goal from the 1 because of a personal foul penalty.
Which hurt more, the turnovers or the penalties?
Eliminate the six turnovers (four interceptions and two turnovers), and JSU would've won. But, maybe without the killing penalties, JSU would've won, too. Both of Austin Peay's touchdowns came as a result of penalties.
So, what was the problem? Coaching? Discipline? Were the nine officials that bad? Maybe a mix of all of those.
Here's the list of penalties:
—Defensive offsides, seven times
—Personal foul, three times
—Offensive false start, two times
—Offensive delay of game, one time
—Defensive holding, one time
—Defensive face mask, one time
—Defensive roughing the passer, one time
—Offensive substitution infraction, one time
—Defensive unsportsmanlike conduct, one time
Afterward, Grass explained the offsides calls. He said there was an issue with Austin Peay's center bobbing his head, which drew JSU linemen offsides. He said the JSU coaches got that corrected at halftime, and the numbers show that.
JSU was flagged for offsides five times in the first half and once on the first play of the second.
Grass said JSU plays on the edge and has to expect some penalties during the course of plays. He wants to avoid penalties that take place before the ball is snapped and after it ends, and 12 of JSU's penalties fit into that category.
As for the turnovers, Grass said there was only one in which quarterback Zion Webb just made a poor decision — the interception over the middle near the end. One interception was tipped, and another was caught near the Austin Peay goal line when JSU would've had to punt on the next play anyway.
Also, Webb isn't really a strong two-minute-drill quarterback, and Grass acknowledged as much afterward.
The good thing for JSU is that all of its goals are still intact. If the Gamecocks can win next week at a not-very-good Eastern Illinois team, then they'll travel to Murray State with the winner taking the league title.
The Gamecocks have a really good defense. Again, without the penalties, would Austin Peay have scored?
Probably not.
JSU still is the favorite — even with all those penalties and all those turnovers, the Gamecocks still lost by only three. A missed field goal accounted for that.
Still, Sunday was an ugly way to lose a game. Ugly, ugly, ugly.