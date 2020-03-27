Mark Edwards: Field of Dreams, The Natural, League of their Own, and more: good baseball movies to watch

We have no baseball because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have lots of baseball movies to watch while we're shut inside.
Here are my suggestions for some of the best ones to watch:
Field of Dreams (released in 1989): Even if you haven't seen the movie, you've probably heard the James Earl Jones speech: "The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It's been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time."
That's just part of it, but it's all good and memorable. Jones' wife read the script before he did, and she told him to take the part just for the chance to say those lines.
An additional highlight of the movie, and it's probably underrated part: Bert Lancaster as an old doctor who had once dreamed of getting an at bat in the big leagues.
The Natural (1984): The movie is radically different from the book. Robert Redford plays Roy Hobbs, and late in the movie, Hobbs is offered money to throw the big game. He does not and (spoiler alert) wins it with a titanic home run.
In the book, he took the money.
For the literary types, I've been told there's a parallel between "The Natural" and Homer's "Odyssey" with Hobbs as Odysseus, naturally, who in the end just wants to return home.
The Sandlot (1993): Set in 1962, it's about kids who play baseball on an old sandlot. The best lines come from a scene in which the kids are shocked that one kid doesn't know who Babe Ruth is. "Who's she?" he asks.
If you go to YouTube and search for "Why The Sandlot is Secretly About American Racism," you can find a pretty good five-minute video about, um, why "The Sandlot" is secretly about American racism.
The Bad News Bears (1976): We're talking about the original, not the bland 2005 remake. It's a fun movie, but, again, if you're looking for sub-text, it takes to the woodshed the winning-is-everything mentality of youth sports.
61* (2001): This is Billy Crystal's loving ode to Roger Maris, Mickey Mantle, the Yankees and the 1961 home run chase when Maris hit 61 to top Babe Ruth's record of 60.
It isn't the greatest movie about the sport, but Barry Pepper is terrific as the regular-guy Maris, and Thomas Jane shines as the popular, good-looking Mantle.
The Pride of the Yankees (1942): This stars Gary Cooper as Lou Gehrig, the Yankees' star first baseman who died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
The movie plays fast and loose with the facts, but Cooper is so good that if Gehrig wasn't exactly how Cooper played him, then he should've been. Also, it's worth noting that several Yankees played themselves in the movie, including Babe Ruth.
A League of Their Own (1992): Set in the 1940s about the women's professional baseball league, This one is a real jewel. Maybe the best on this list.
Tom Hanks plays a former player who manages the Rockford Peaches. He has the movie's most memorable line when he tells outfielder Evelyn Gardner, played by Bitty Schram: "Are you crying? Are you crying? There's no crying! There's no crying in baseball!"
An underrated part: Jon Lovitz has a small role as a scout at the beginning of the movie, and he's terrific.
Eight Men Out (1988): Based on a book, this is about the Black Sox scandal, in which eight members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox team conspired to throw the World Series. Much of the book has been debunked as fiction. The actual reality was worse.
Still, it's an entertaining movie with an excellent cast, and it stays true to the spirit of the times: it seemed unfathomable that a team would throw the World Series, and ultimately, the players weren't going to get away with it because it was too big of a secret to keep.
Underrated part: John Mahoney as the manager, Kid Gleeson. About 10 years later, Mahoney played the father in the hit TV show "Frasier," but he's really good as the manager who believes in his guys even when the evidence is piling up against them.
Major League (1989): Mediocre fictional movie about a gutty Cleveland Indians team that wins the pennant even though the team owner wants the squad to lose. Bob Uecker steals the movie as Harry Doyle, the team's play-by-play broadcaster.
42 (2013): A movie about Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Chadwick Boseman is exceptional as Robinson.
Bull Durham (1988): A movie about the minor league Durham Bulls, Kevin Costner is the veteran catcher and Tim Robbins as rising pitching star "Nuke" LaLoosh. Keep in mind that if you're looking for a movie for the whole family, this isn't it. It's funny, and it's lauded for its spot-on depiction of minor league baseball. Still, it's rated R for a reason.
Sugar (2008): This low-budget movie is about a Dominican baseball star who gets a chance to play in the minor leagues. It's funny and endearing while also a heartbreaking look at how little Latin American players know about what they're getting into when they come here to play professional baseball.