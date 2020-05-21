Mark Edwards: Eagle Owl awards go to two perfect recipients

Congrats to Chloe Long and Josh Brady for winning the female and male Eagle Owl Awards, which go to senior Jacksonville State athletes who display excellence on the field, in the classroom and as role models.
Both are fantastic and deserving winners, and maybe it's a little more exciting to see them get these awards because neither would seem like an obvious choice.
Josh Brady is a long snapper. How often do you see a long snapper turn into a team leader? This one did.
Head coach John Grass appreciated him, too. How many long snappers have their coach lamenting about losing them to graduation? This one did.
He was good at his job, too. He was good in school and in the community. He graduated as probably the most celebrated long snapper in Jacksonville State history.
As for Chloe Long, a women's basketball player, she wasn't a big-time scorer. She never made All-Ohio Valley Conference. She wasn't a show-off on the basketball court.
Still, JSU women's basketball coach Rick Pietri made it clear that Long might not have been All-OVC, but she definitely was an All-Pietri player. She was a great rebounder, great defender and great example for her teammates. Pietri rarely took her off the floor.
But, how often do players like her win honors like the Eagle Owl Award? This one did.
Maybe the best compliment we can give to Brady and Long is that they set a standard for others to follow. Neither will be forgotten now that they no longer wear the JSU jersey.