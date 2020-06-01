Mark Edwards: Dye's legacy reverberates in Auburn-Alabama annual game

We really should stop referring to the annual Alabama-Auburn football game as the "Iron Bowl."
Then-Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan called it that in response to a reporter's question in 1964 about not going to a bowl game that year. At the time, Birmingham's Legion Field hosted the game every year, and in a nod to the city's steel industry roots, Jordan said they had a bowl game every year — the Iron Bowl in Birmingham.
It caught on, and soon afterward, that became the unofficial name of the game. But, Birmingham hasn't hosted the Iron Bowl since 1998.
Alabama held the edge in the rivalry's Birmingham days, but it's been a much, much more even matchup otherwise.
Pat Dye, who died this week, made sure of that.
You could make a case that he's the most influential figure in the history of the Auburn-Alabama game — not just as a coach, but as an administrator.
When Dye arrived at Auburn before the 1981 season, Alabama had won 18 of the previous 22 football games against Auburn.
But, Dye had coached at Alabama, serving as linebackers coach from 1965-73. In an interview in the 1990s with former Tuscaloosa News sports editor Al Browning, Dye joked that legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant didn't exactly say he was going to coach the linebackers. Instead, Dye was told he would "watch" the guys at that position.
Dye was part of two national championship teams at Alabama. He knew how Alabama operated and worked. He knew how Bryant managed his team and how he won.
He also realized that if he didn't beat Alabama — and fast — it wouldn't matter what else he did at Auburn. He famously told staffers at Auburn that they shouldn't worry about the mice in the basement but instead the elephant in the attic — Alabama.
Dye turned the game and changed it forever.
He went 6-6 against Alabama, which was an incredible accomplishment considering how firmly Bryant had the state locked up at the time.
He even won those six games playing a similar style to Alabama — strong run defense, strong rushing offense, limiting turnovers and dependable quarterbacking.
In addition, Dye spearheaded the Auburn-Alabama game's move to campus stadiums. Back then, Dye was athletics director as well as the football coach. It wasn't uncommon at the time for the head football coach to hold both positions.
Until the 1988 game, Alabama and Auburn split tickets 50-50 for the Iron Bowl, but in the mid-1980s, Alabama was starting its Tide Pride ticket donor plan. Alabama believed it needed the Auburn game on its season-ticket list to persuade fans to join Tide Pride.
Alabama asked Auburn to stop the 50-50 ticket split and instead have the designated home team get the large majority of the tickets, like it was with every other SEC opponent. Dye said that was fine. He then took that as an opening to make a move that seemed shocking at the time — he wanted to move Auburn's home game to, well, Auburn's campus.
It seems so ridiculous now for Alabama or Auburn to play home games anywhere other than at thome, but at the time, the game had been in Birmingham since the renewal of the series in 1948. Alabama supporters screamed bloody murder at a suggested change.Dye stood firm. When it was Auburn's home game every other year, Alabama had no say if the Tigers chose to play it on their campus.
Auburn hosted Alabama in 1989 and didn't lose to the Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium until 1999. Alabama moved its home game in the series in 2000, and Auburn won that one, too.
Since the two schools began meeting regularly in 1948, Alabama leads 42-30, but without Bryant's 19-6 record, Auburn leads 24-23.
In the last 38 Alabama-Auburn games, which includes Bryant's last game in the series in 1982 to now, Auburn leads 20-18. At Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn is 10-5 over Alabama.
All of this is rather astonishing, when you consider that Alabama has done so much more than Auburn on the national stage. If Alabama can win so often against everyone else, it kind of figures it should be dominating the rivalry, too. When Bryant was beating Auburn regularly, it seemed as if that was the natural order of things — Auburn would have its moments, but the rivalry ultimately belonged to Alabama.
Even Nick Saban, who has put together one of the greatest runs in college football history, has had his share of troubles against Auburn. In the last 12 years, he has lost only 12 games to SEC opponents — with four coming to Auburn.
All of this is Pat Dye's legacy. Maybe it's time to retire the unofficial name of Iron Bowl and establish an official name — the Bryant-Dye Bowl. That recognizes the game's two most influential coaches, and by calling it a "Bowl" instead of a "Game," that remember's Jordan's historical contribution.