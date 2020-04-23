Mark Edwards: Draft days are perfect time to recall JSU basketball star's journey to NFL

One of the most prominent football players in Jacksonville State's history in the sport began his Gamecocks career as a basketball standout.
With the annual NFL draft beginning with the first round tonight, it's a good time to remember Keith McKeller's journey to football fame.
I enjoy looking back and seeing who were the biggest surprises in each draft, and McKeller is a big one. He certainly isn't the only one from Jacksonville State. Two more to consider:
Offensive tackle Terry Owens was taken by the San Diego Chargers in the 11th round in 1966, and he turned into an eight-year starter. Nose tackle Alvin Wright wasn't even drafted after a brilliant JSU career in 1980-83. The Rams signed him as a free agent, and the Randolph County High graduate appeared in 84 NFL career games while starting 62.
Then there's McKeller, who was a football and basketball star at Fairfield High, the same school that produced Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays. McKeller graduated from Fairfield in 1981, and Jim Fuller's JSU football coaching staff had recruited him.
JSU head basketball coach Bill Jones and his assistant coach, current JSU golf coach James Hobbs, saw him play hoops, and they were impressed, too. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, McKeller looked perfect for them. Jones and Hobbs weren't even aware that the football staff already had him on campus to visit.
McKeller liked basketball, and when Jones and Hobbs offered a scholarship for their sport, he accepted.
McKeller was a force inside and made All-Gulf South Conference all four years. He finished his career as the school's fourth-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder.
He was part of the Gamecocks' 1985 Division II national championship team. In the team picture, McKeller has such a muscular build that he looks like a man among boys.
"Back then, after you finished your four-year period in one sport, you could play a fifth year in an extra sport," Hobbs recalled this week. "Keith wanted to play football. Bill Burgess was the coach then at JSU, and when we talked to him, he was hesitant. He eventually agreed to take Keith ... reluctantly."
McKeller quickly made a believer of Burgess. He wound up catching 26 passes and scoring three touchdowns for JSU's 1986 football team. He made first-team All-GSC. (How many people have made first-team all-conference in JSU history in two different sports?)
Connections are so important, and they continued helping McKeller. Fuller was at Alabama at the time as an assistant coach, and former Alabama coach Ray Perkins had just taken over the NFL's Tampa Bay Bucs. Hobbs said that through Fuller's relationship with Perkins, McKeller got a spot at the annual NFL Combine — not common for a Division II player.
One of the tests he was given involved lifting weights. Hobbs said that at JSU, there was a weight-lifting bench in the locker room. They would load up a bar to weigh 185 pounds, and players would lift to help maintain their strength.
Because they were competitors, it became a big thing to lift that weight more than anyone else.
So, at the Combine, McKeller is shown a weight-lifting bench … and it is loaded with 185 pounds.
"They told him to do as many reps as he could, and he did more than anybody else there in the tight end group," Hobbs recalled, laughing. "All those reps he did in the locker room paid off."
McKeller went to the Buffalo Bills in the ninth round of the 1987 draft — just behind guys from Penn State, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan, and just ahead of guys from Alabama, Ohio State, Maryland and Tennessee.
By his third year with the team, he was part of the regular playing rotation. He wound up catching 121 passes in the NFL. He appeared in four Super Bowls for the Bills — all losses — but he caught at least one pass in all of them.
His last Super Bowl — a 30-13 loss to Dallas on Jan. 30, 1994 — was his final NFL game. Injuries brought an end to his career.
McKeller wasn't the only surprise for the Bills out of that 1987 draft. Two rounds after selecting McKeller, the team took offensive tackle Howard Ballard, a Clay County grad who played at Alabama A&M. Ballard developed into a 10-year starter at right tackle, including all four of those Super Bowl teams.
Oddly enough, the other primary tight end for Buffalo during that time was a two-sport star from a non-Division I school as well. Pete Metzelaars came from Division III Wabash, where he was a starter on the basketball team that won a national championship.