AUBURN — At Piedmont, the high school football team is about more than football.
It's about family, it's about the children who want to grow up and play for the Bulldogs, it's about the former players, coaches, staffers and students who added to the tradition along the way. It's about all those folks from Piedmont who traveled south to watch their blue-and-gold-clad boys win another state championship Thursday.
It's about community.
The football team means plenty to the community, and the community means even more to the football team.
Asked to imagine what Piedmont football would be without that awesome community support, head coach Steve Smith answered quickly, "It wouldn't be nothing."
Mobile Christian, which lost 26-24 to Piedmont in Thursday's Class 3A state finals, brought a pretty big crowd to Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium for the game. Piedmont brought more.
It's a good thing all those folks didn't rush the field after the Bulldogs won, because those poor hedges at Jordan-Hare couldn't have taken another group stomping through them for the second time in a week.
In some ways, all of this is old fashioned. You've heard the joke that the perfect time to rob a bank is when the local team is playing a game because everybody will be at the football stadium?
Piedmont sums that up and then some.
The Bulldogs are something of a throwback to when one of the things life revolved around was the local school.
But, that's not such a bad thing, is it? In fact, in Piedmont's case, it's pretty good.
Piedmont High School is a source of pride to the community, and the football team is a large part of that.
Smith helps instill that pride, not just as head football coach but as athletics director. He has coached the team for 14 years and won four state titles.
Football players are encouraged to play other sports, which is a great idea by itself — not only to help with school pride.
Children are encouraged to be part of the high school program, as the next generation of football standouts are there, helping out on the sidelines.
There's just one booster club for every sport at Piedmont — not separate clubs for various sports.
Every team is scheduled to get new uniforms every four years — not football getting uniforms every year with everyone else forced to wait years for new stuff.
Smith gets pretty passionate when he talks about the young people who play for him, but he generates the same emotion when he talks about the Piedmont community.
"Piedmont football, our school, the things that go on there, it's about everybody," Smith said before heading into the winning locker room after Thursday's game.
"It's about everybody in the community. Today's win, obviously, the players on the field were involved in the win, but it's for everybody in our town. It gives everybody more pride in the town. They're able to go around and wear that state champions' hat."
Smith is also passionate about how anyone in town is welcome to come to a Piedmont event and support the students. The football team gets the biggest crowds, but he includes all athletic and non-athletic events.
"There are no barriers," he said. "There are no gender barriers, no racial barriers, no socio-economic barriers. Everybody in the stands has got blue and gold on, and if you put blue and gold on, you're a Piedmont Bulldog."
Again, he added for emphasis: "I'm glad I'm one of them."
Former Piedmont quarterback Taylor Hayes — who led the 2015 and 2016 teams to state titles — said afterward the players develop a certain confidence that comes with having such strong community support.
He pointed to the pregame ceremony, when Piedmont's players are lined up along the back of one end zone and Mobile Christian's players are lined up on the opposite side.
"All those guys were bigger than half our guys," said Hayes, who's younger brother Jack quarterbacked this year's team. "Our guys … they believe they're going to win."