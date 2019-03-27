Auburn’s run to the NCAA’s round of 16 recalls some of the Tigers’ great teams from the past, and it reminds me of how good basketball in this state can be … and has been.
I keep hearing from amateur analysts how the Alabama basketball job isn’t a good one because nobody in this state cares about hoops and that there isn’t any talent coming through our high schools. We heard the same before Bruce Pearl took the Auburn job.
That simply isn’t true. We don’t support bad basketball, but when it’s good, we do. And, we’ve had good basketball before.
From 1982-95, Alabama made 12 out of 14 NCAA tournaments under Wimp Sanderson and David Hobbs and won the SEC tournament four times under Sanderson. From 1984-88, Sonny Smith led Auburn to five straight NCAA tournaments — the first five in school history. His 1985 team won the SEC tournament — the last until Pearl’s bunch did it this year.
In 1981-87, Gene Bartow led UAB to the NCAAs seven straight times, including the final eight in 1982.
Interestingly, Sanderson, Smith and Bartow did it primarily with in-state talent. They didn’t get every great in-state prospect. A guard named Gerald Crosby from Parker High in Birmingham started for Georgia’s 1983 Final Four team.
In-state prospects Pete Chilcutt (North Carolina) and Antonio Lang (Duke) started for Final Four teams outside Alabama, too, in the 1990s.
But, our schools are picking up players from out of state as much as ever — Auburn’s top six scorers came from high schools outside our borders.
Point is, there’s potential for hoops in our football-crazy state, and Auburn’s great year this season doesn’t have to be such a rarity.