Mark Edwards: Class 7A state final truly was best, worst of football

Years ago, there was a particular "Peanuts" comic strip in which Charlie Brown sees Linus and tells him all about this great football game he watched.
The winning team scored a 98-yard touchdown on the last play. The players carried the coach off the field. Their fans celebrated.
In the final panel, Linus asks, "How did the other team feel?"
In my sports writing career, I can't help but ask that when a team wins a game by some really bizarre circumstance.
It happened in the recent Class 7A state championship game in which Auburn High School led Thompson by nine and had the ball with 1:19 to play.
Auburn took a knee three straight times and punted, but Thompson blocked it and ran it back for a touchdown. Then, Thompson recovered the onsides kick and got within field goal range with the help of two pass interference penalties. A field goal won the game.
I feel for Auburn. I feel for the coach. I feel for the players. They'll never forget this.
As fun and thrilling and captivating football is, games like this are one of the best things about the sport. It's one of the worst things, too.
At least Linus understands. Maybe he would loan Auburn High his security blanket.
