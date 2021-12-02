Mark Edwards: Calm, collected Piedmont wins a state title with a comeback for the ages

BIRMINGHAM — The cover of the Piedmont playbook must read, "Don't panic."
Piedmont certainly didn't Thursday in its incredible, unbelievable thriller of a comeback in the Class 3A state football championship game.
The final for the Bulldogs' win over Montgomery Academy was 35-33, but the score to remember was the one at halftime: MA 29, Piedmont 6.
Not only did the Eagles lead by three touchdowns, they had delivered their biggest haymaker punch right at the end of the half. They put together a momentum-sucking touchdown drive that could've put Piedmont down for the count.
So, considering how that first half went, how do you think Piedmont's coaches approached halftime?
It didn't go like it might have. In Piedmont coach Steve Smith's guide to the galaxy of high school football, this wasn't a time to yell and scream.
As he said later, "We didn't peel the paint off the walls."
He has an older, experienced team, and Piedmont has team leaders who Smith said can "hold it together when things don't go well."
There was no reason to yell into their brains that if something didn't change, they wouldn't take home a state championship trophy. Oh, the Bulldogs were reminded of that, but it didn't come through volume.
Plus, while the margin was 23 points at intermission, it didn't feel like a 23-point game. Montgomery Academy got one touchdown when a defensive breakdown allowed a long run to the end zone. A blocked punt set up a 28-yard touchdown pass. An interception got run back for a touchdown, and two long passes set up a short touchdown run with 16 seconds left before intermission.
Take out the long run and the three passes, and MA ran 13 plays for a grand total of 35 yards. Meanwhile, Piedmont had moved the ball at least semi-regularly.
In addition, Smith and his coaches know well how quickly a game can change. Their own Piedmont team lost 41-31 to Randolph County in a 2017 state semifinal after leading 21-0 at halftime.
In Thursday's second half, the Bulldogs received the kickoff and methodically marched for a touchdown, with championship game MVP Jack Hayes rushing for the score. After making MA punt, Piedmont drove for another touchdown when Hayes threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Foster, who typically plays only defensive back but in this case, he was pressed into double duty and also played receiver the whole second half.
Smith joked afterward that Hayes calmly asked him before the second half, "Hey, coach, what about Omarion?"
(Like we said, nobody was panicking for Piedmont.)
After Foster's touchdown, all of a sudden it was 29-21 with about five minutes left in the third quarter. Hayes said later that he was sitting on the bench after that play, thinking that if they got the margin down to one score before the fourth quarter, Piedmont would win.
It didn't seem as if he was the only one with that idea. The Bulldogs trailed, but by that point, this seemed like their game.
Piedmont's defense kept putting up a stone wall, and the offense kept rolling. After a pair of Hayes touchdown passes to Austin Estes, the Bulldogs led 35-29 with more than eight minutes left.
The only hiccup came later, but Smith answered with two of his guttiest calls of the day. MA had pinned Piedmont deep in its own territory twice, and in both cases, the Piedmont punter would've had to kick into the wind. The Bulldogs got a punt blocked in last week's semifinals and another in the first half Thursday.
Smith didn't want to chance it. So, he asked punter Sloan Smith to take the snap and run backward out of the end zone — twice. That gave the Eagles a safety each time, but Piedmont was allowed a free kick with the opposing team not allowed to rush.
The two safeties trimmed the margin to 35-33, and considering MA has a good kicker, those decisions could've come back to haunt the Bulldogs.
After the second free kick, MA had the ball about 59 yards from the end zone with about a minute to play. Two sacks by Noah Reedy snuffed that last drive.
In the end, Piedmont had a day and a championship to remember. It wasn't just another state title for a school that has won five of them since 2009.
AHSAA communications director Ron Ingram said if that wasn't the biggest comeback in state championship history, it was one of them.
Whether it is or not doesn't matter. It was special either way, even though the funny thing is that it didn't feel like such an amazing event at the time. It felt like MA was out of tricks, and Piedmont was rolling like it should, and the locker room paint stayed where it was supposed to be.
Never a reason to panic.