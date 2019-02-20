One of the good things the Alabama High School Athletic Association does is making coaches and players report to the media room after regional and Final Four games to speak with reporters.
Even losing teams are required to send a coach and at least two players. It’s tough on them, certainly, because they go after the winners. They get time to gather themselves, but they still have to wait until the folks with notepads, cellphones and video recorders finish with the opposing team.
Still, the players usually get a break. The coach typically answers almost all of the questions. The players might be given a chance at the end to say a few words, but they don’t have to speak, if they don’t want to do so.
That’s what makes what Spring Garden’s Payton McGinnis, A.J. Broome and Neely Welsh did after Tuesday’s regional loss to Skyline all the more impressive. Head coach Ricky Austin couldn’t make it to the media room because he was busy with the boys team, which was hitting the court in its own game. Austin does double-duty as head coach of both teams.
The players weren’t on their own, as a couple of media relations representatives were there to look out for the players, if needed.
They weren’t needed. Although all three looked like they had been crying before coming into the room, they answered every question fully and confidently. They praised Skyline. They praised their teammates. The two seniors — McGinnis and Broome — spoke positively about high school careers in which they helped win two state basketball championships and finish runner-up two other times.
None of the three had a negative word to say about their regional experience, even though it ended totally unlike it had all those other times.
Not everyone can do this. I vividly recall a coach years ago who lost a regional game on a last-second shot. In the postgame media session, he stood up in the middle of his opening statement and was going to walk out. A media relations rep told him that if he did, he would face consequences from the state. The coach meekly sat back down.
Sure, Spring Garden lost the game, but McGinnis, Broome and Welsh won the press conference.