Oh, great, we're talking about bat flips again.
Please, make it stop.
The Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson hit a home run this week against the Kansas City Royals. According to the Kansas City Star, "Anderson took the opportunity to throw the bat defiantly towards his dugout and let out a roar while looking at his own bench after his home run sailed high and far into the left-field stands."
In Anderson's next at-bat, Kansas City pitcher Brad Keller responded by hitting Anderson in the rear with a pitch.
Next thing we know, we're waist deep (or waste deep) in another conversation about how much non-baseball fans love bat flips and hate the "unwritten rules" that apparently called for Keller to throw at Anderson.
For the millionth time, it's not about the bat flip. It isn't. It's about arrogantly showing up and taunting another competitor. Keller got his hackles up and drilled the guy in the rear end.
Should Keller have thrown at Anderson? No, he shouldn't. Imagine him seriously hurting Anderson with that pitch, and some district attorney deciding to bring him to court and defend using a baseball as a weapon. Saying, "That pitch just got away from me," wouldn't work as much of a defense.
Still, it's not about the bat flip. Heck, Mickey Mantle flipped his bat. Bat flips are fine. So are most spontaneous celebrations.
The look-at-me, choreographed ones? Not so much.
Most professional team sports in this country have rules against taunting. Major League Baseball has rules about player conduct on the field, but taunting isn't covered that explicitly. Maybe that should be an explicit, written rule. At least then, we could argue over a written rule rather than an unwritten one.