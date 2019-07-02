The Yankees and Red Sox played two games in London this past weekend, and here's hoping Major League Baseball keeps the pipeline to Europe going.
In the past 24 years, MLB has had its teams host regular-season games in Mexico, Japan and Australia, but this was the first foray into Europe. The Cubs and Cardinals are scheduled to play two games in London next year, too.
There were some issues, of course, this weekend. The stadium hosting the baseball games is made for soccer. There was too much foul ground, which means fans were sitting farther away from the action than they would here. The center field fence was only 385 feet from home plate, and the sun set right into the outfielders' eyes. Fortunately, nobody got bonked in the head or missed a routine flyball because of that.
MLB apologized for the lengthy games with scoring well above what a typical baseball game would have. The Yankees won 17-13 and 12-8, and the two games lasted 4 hours, 42 minutes and 4:24, respectively.
The two teams said that breaking pitches didn't have the same snap as they do here. They blamed the stadium, which was designed to reduce the wind factor for track meets it might host.
Actually, the scoring and time didn't seem to bother folks at the games. That didn't take away from the party atmosphere. In interviews with reporters, players from both sides praised the atmosphere
Also, lots of scoring probably was a good thing for the British audience. If the Yankees and Red Sox had played a couple of 1-0 or 2-1 games, then who's to say the Brits wouldn't have said, "You don't like soccer because of the lack of scoring, but you like this?"
Why not keep doing this? After the Cardinals and Cubs play next year, take a look at more games in Europe.
They need to make one change, however: let the two teams involved start their regular seasons a couple of days before everyone else. That way, they don't lose as many valuable off-days while traveling to and from London. The MLB games in Japan always took place at least a week before the regular season began, which gives the participants two extra off-days during the season.
The Yankees and Red Sox got two days off before the two games and one while coming back. Maybe make it two and two?