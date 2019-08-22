Anybody surprised that Bo Nix won the starting quarterback job at Auburn?
Anyone? Anyone?
This job was Nix's to lose the day he signed with Auburn. He is a solid Auburn legacy — dad Patrick started at quarterback for the Tigers, beating Alabama twice and a No. 1-ranked Florida squad once. Besides that, Bo showed more than a few times at Pinson Valley that he's a talented quarterback and leader.
Did Joey Gatewood ever have a chance?
Even if it had been some other five-star freshman besides Nix, Gatewood would've struggled to claim the job. He arrived in the spring of 2018 and never did unseat mediocre Malik Willis from his spot of backing up Jarret Stidham.
Sure, Auburn didn't want to burn a year of Gatewood's eligibility to be the backup, but the new rules say he could've played in as many as four games and retain his ability to redshirt. Auburn's player participation stats show Gatewood played in one — the Music City Bowl win over Purdue.
If Nix never had signed and Willis hadn't transferred to Liberty, would Gatewood have won the job? Maybe. Maybe not.