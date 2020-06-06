Mark Edwards: As COVID-19 hits Tide football, how much worse will this get?

You'd think this would be the wake-up call of wake-up calls for folks in our state: at least five Alabama football players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to BamaInsider of the Rivals Network and confirmed by other news organizations.
According to published reports, players were tested Tuesday and were told their results Thursday.
So, does this mean that citizens of our football-mad state will take precautions against COVID-19 seriously? If my recent experience is any indication, probably not.
While grocery shopping Friday, few were wearing a mask, even though health professionals keep telling us that wearing a mask can limit the spread of COVID-19. I'll admit that it took me a while to buy into the idea of wearing a mask, but if medical people say it helps, well, I'll take their word for it.
Not only were folks not wearing masks, social distancing was taken about as seriously as the thought of Vanderbilt winning a national football championship. If one shopper today had COVID-19, how many others did that person infect because so few seemed willing to take appropriate precautions?
On a visit to a local restaurant that has reopened recently, folks can't even enter or leave the place without issue. This place is fortunate enough to have two different doors at the front — and they've helpfully labeled one "entrance" and the other "exit." But some people don't seem willing to go in the entrance and out the exit.
While I tried to enter recently, an older gentleman wanted to exit through my door. I pointed at the other door and said, "exit." When he didn't respond or even move, I said, "That's the exit door. You go out that door." He still didn't respond.
So, I moved back about 10 feet so he could come out the entrance. He then yelled at me about how "this whole thing is overblown." Good grief.
Maybe it is. Goodness, I wish he was right, although having more than 110,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 says it probably isn't.
As a society, we haven't taken this seriously. This is going to get worse before it's going to get better. We're going to see football season postponed; started on time, but then stopped because of a second wave of infections; or, not played altogether.
Please, folks — we've lost college baseball, college softball and Major League Baseball (probably), and I don't think I can take losing football, too.