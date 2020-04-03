Mark Edwards: An unpopular baseball opinion to consider

There's a game going around on Facebook in which you list your 10 unpopular opinions.
You're supposed to come up with 10 things that most people like but you don't. For the purposes of space, I'll list only one popular opinion here:
The sixth contest of the 1975 World Series wasn't one of the greatest baseball games ever. It's the one in which Boston's Carlton Fisk hit a home run off the foul pole to win it in the 12th inning. You might've seen the highlight — with the ball in flight, Fisk bounced down the baseline, trying to wave the ball fair.
The moment certainly didn't lack for drama. It certainly was memorable. Watching the highlights, you can't help but feel Fisk's sheer emotion right along with him — even 45 years after the fact.
When MLB Network broadcast a series in 2011 dedicated to the 20 greatest games (of which they had film, so they could show the whole game), that Boston win over Cincinnati in Game 6 topped the list. It beat out Minnesota's Game 7 win over Atlanta in 1991 (second place), the Mets' Game 6 win over Boston in 1986 (third place) and Kirk Gibson's pinch-hit homer to win Game 1 of the 1988 Series (10th place). We're seeing a lot of these old games on MLB Network because there are no live games to broadcast.
But the Red Sox didn't win the World Series. That game didn't set a memorable record. It didn't end or jump start anybody's career. It didn't mark the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning for anybody. That moment loses a lot of its steam because of all that.
The Reds won the Series the following night 4-3 in Game 7. They trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the top of the sixth, once in the seventh and once in the ninth.
With two outs, Joe Morgan singled home Ken Griffey Sr. with the winning run. Will McEnaney got Boston three up, three down in the bottom of the ninth. He coaxed Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski to fly out to center field for the last out.
The guy who gave up Morgan's hit, Jim Burton, pitched in only one more major league game the rest of his life. Had he gotten Morgan out and the Red Sox had won, who knows what would have happened for him?
Game 6 wasn't even the best game of the 1975 World Series.
If you're saying to yourself, "He doesn't like that moment because he likes the Yankees," maybe you're right. Then again, I'm not a fan of another choice that MLB Network made in its 20 greatest games series. At No. 12 is Derek Jeter's home run to beat Arizona in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series. The wound up losing.
It's unconscionable that MLB Network included that game and didn't list Reggie Jackson's three-homer game to win the 1977 World Series. They can't argue that they didn't have a full broadcast of that game, because I've got one. It's sitting on my shelf. Any baseball fan would list that game over anything from the 2001 World Series, except the unforgettable Game 7.
Saying those homers by Fisk in 1975 and Jeter in 2001 is like telling a friend after a football game, "Wow, that touchdown run by so-and-so in the fourth quarter was magic!" Then your friend says, "The one before the other team drove for the winning touchdown? Yeah, it was cool — but we lost, so who cares?"