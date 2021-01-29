Mark Edwards: After snaring JSU, there's more to come for ASUN Conference

The papers are signed, escrow has closed, and the move is made.
The ASUN Conference announced publicly Friday morning on an ESPN online network that JSU, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas are joining the league, effective July 1.
The sun also rises on JSU athletics director Greg Seitz and school president Don Killingsworth. Judging by the social media reaction from JSU supporters, they're two extremely popular people in Cocky Nation at the moment.
So, what now? What about football, which is the sport that drives any conference realignment decision, including this one? Also, what about switching from the Ohio Valley Conference, which JSU dominated in several sports, to the ASUN, which promises to be more competitive?
We'll try to answer those and other questions surrounding the move.
New football league: Of JSU's 17 athletics teams, 16 can compete in ASUN leagues in 2021-22. As for football in the fall of 2021, we don't know precisely how it will look.
Of the 12 ASUN members in the new alignment, seven play football. Liberty is in the FBS and will stay there. Stetson participates in the non-scholarship Pioneer League. JSU, Central Arkansas, Kennesaw State, North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky are in the FCS.
As for the other five, ASUN is adding football to the league for the first time in its 43-year existence. ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart now needs a sixth school to qualify for an automatic bid in the FCS playoffs.
In a video news conference Friday morning, Gumbart kept emphasizing that the ASUN isn't done yet. He teased a Feb. 23 news conference in Atlanta where he'll make another announcement.
The ASUN must submit bids for automatic qualification by Monday, and if you were wondering why the expansion announcement came Friday instead of later, there's your answer. The ASUN can add to that bid later, and it seems likely to do so.
Kennesaw State and North Alabama are associate members of the BIg South to play football. For JSU, EKU and Central Arkansas, playing as an associate member of the Western Athletic Conference for one year is a possibility.
That should be sorted out by Feb. 23 — probably sooner.
Regardless of how this shakes out, JSU will have a chance at an automatic bid to the playoffs in the fall 2021 season.
ASUN reached out: Gumbart said this is part of a two-year plan to expand the ASUN and move it forward. He added that he and Seitz have spoken informally through the last couple of years about the possibility of discussing a move.
Formal discussions began within the last three months. Killingsworth said JSU wasn't looking to leave the OVC. When approached formally by the ASUN, JSU was willing to listen, especially since the ASUN could help solve some issues the school had with the OVC.
The travel issue: As we've discussed this week, JSU had a serious problem with all the travel that was required to play in the OVC.
The closest OVC school is Tennessee Tech, which is 211 miles and nearly a four-hour bus ride — more if the bus driver accidentally heads to Crossville, Tenn., instead of Tennessee Tech's home of Cookeville, Tenn. (That really happened.)
JSU softball coach Jana McGinnis described weekend road swings to Southeastern Illinois-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois and not returning to campus until sunrise Monday morning after a Sunday doubleheader. And the athletes then had to go to class after getting off the bus.
Rivalries: The ASUN already had North Alabama (145 miles) and Kennesaw State (94 miles). JSU and UNA have a strong historic rivalry, and Seitz called the JSU/Kennesaw pairing a "budding rivalry."
JSU fans can travel to both places much more easily than the average OVC opponent. Also, those fans can travel to Jacksonville.
Reducing travel helps bring down athletic costs and potentially increase revenue for the school.
Student attendance: Killingworth said JSU joining the ASUN could help increase enrollment. He said the top states from which JSU draws its students are Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, in that order. The new league has four Florida schools, while the OVC has none. There's a Georgia school, while the OVC has none.
Media relations director Josh Underwood gets credit for this handy, dandy stat: 71 percent of the students on Jacksonville State athletics rosters are from within the ASUN area footprint.
Why did JSU leave the ASUN in 2003?: The Gamecocks were part of the ASUN in 1995-2003, first joining when the league was known as the Trans America Athletic Conference.
The conference didn't have football, so the JSU was an associate member of the Southland Conference in that sport. JSU moved to the OVC because it had football. Also, Birmingham-based Samford moved to the OVC, too, which gave JSU a close rival. When Samford moved to the Southern Conference in 2008, it always seemed that sooner or later, JSU would move, too — unless the OVC added another school close to Jacksonville. It never happened.
The league name: It's the ASUN Conference, not the Atlantic Sun Conference. I've been guilty of making that mistake the last three months. The league rebranded itself as the ASUN Conference in 2016.