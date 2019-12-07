Thursday and Friday were two of the most thrilling, wonderful, energy-draining and fantastic days in Calhoun County high school football history.
Every game was full of mountains and valleys. It's a shame everybody doesn't get the next week off from work. All of us could use some extra sleep.
Piedmont took the Class 3A state championship Thursday over Mobile Christian 26-24, and Oxford followed with a 6A crown Friday over Spanish Fort 14-13. It marks the first time two teams from Calhoun County have won a state championship in the same year since 1989 when Oxford and Anniston completed a sweep.
Jacksonville nearly made it three but fell to powerhouse UMS Wright in Class 4A. Clay Central, also from The Anniston Star's coverage area, took the 5A title for the second straight year.
So, here are six final thoughts from the Thursday and Friday action:
1. Support from home
The Alabama High School Athletic Association probably wouldn't mind seeing more area teams advance to the state football finals.
Piedmont, Jacksonville and Oxford brought plenty of folks. Was there anyone left at home?
Oxford especially turned out to cheer on its team. Of the 11 lower-level sections on the Oxford side, nine were almost full of folks wearing black and gold. No other championship game Thursday or Friday had that many people in their side of the stands.
Their communities helped get them there, and they didn't fail to show up and try to will their teams to state championship trophies. Not much can pull a community together more than its schools.
2. All choked up
Win or lose, the Calhoun County coaching trio of Oxford's Keith Etheredge, Jacksonville's Clint Smith and Piedmont's Steve Smith clearly adore their players. It came out in pretty much everything they said or did in the postgame events, including the news conferences.
They dedicate so much time to their players because they truly want to see them learn and grow and succeed.
Friday was tough on Clint Smith, whose team lost to UMS Wright. After speaking to the media in a news conference, he stopped outside the interview room at the request of newspaper, TV and internet reporters and continued answering questions about his team. If he minded, he didn't show it. Then again, it gave him more chances to speak about his kids.
Friday's championship was Etheredge's fifth, including four at Leeds. When speaking with reporters after the victory, he never made it about himself, even though nobody would've argued. Five state titles at two different schools is exceptional. Instead, he deflected attention to his players, who he kept calling "special."
Thursday was Steve Smith's fifth trip to the state title game and fourth victory. He often has a commanding presence who looks like he just doesn't have time for nonsense. Because of that, it's endearing when he gets choked up in the postgame news conference when he talks about a particular player or two. Winning and losing don't make Smith's eyes well up, but talking about his kids does.
3. Fundamentals, fundamentals
This is a minor observation, but maybe the most impressive thing about the teams that made it to the state finals is how well they tackle.
Every team that made a championship game had swift guys who were hard to bring down, especially when they've got room to run. But, they also had defensive guys who made more open-field tackles than I could count. Often, it seemed someone would break past the line and appear to have only one guy to beat for a long touchdown — and that one guy would make the stop.
4. Mr. Wiggins
Jacksonville senior running back Rontarius Wiggins runs like a deer, and while his 179 rushing yards in the 28-17 loss to UMS Wright weren't as many as he had posted in previous playoff games, he turned in two particularly impressive runs.
In the first quarter, he broke free around the end and went for a 79-yard touchdown. In a fraction of a second, UMS Wright's defense went from certainty to uncertainty. They thought they had him, then realized they didn't.
In the third quarter, Jacksonville had fourth-and-two around midfield, and Wiggins rushed for 12 yards, and I'm betting about eight different defenders got a hand on him before he was brought down.
Some college is going to sign Wiggins and get a jewel of an athlete.
5. Oh, Zay, can you see
It's not easy to be a backup quarterback suddenly thrust behind center in the third quarter of a state championship game.
When Oxford starter Trey Higgins went down in the third quarter with an injury, Britt got the call and performed admirably. Britt finished with 161 total yards — 66 passing, 41 rushing, 16 receiving and 38 in kick returns. Most importantly, he directed the 43-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. He was a deserving game MVP.
6. Story time
While Lanett's Kristian Story isn't local, folks who stuck around after Piedmont's win Thursday afternoon had a chance to see the Alabama commit in the Class 1A championship game. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete, Story completed 18 of 23 passes for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Lanett's 41-30 win over Mars Hill Bible.
He also rushed 13 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. For good measure, he had nine tackles and an interception while playing safety.
He looks like he could make an excellent college safety, but with his athletic ability, it would be fun to see him get a shot at quarterback.
Story accounted for 175 touchdowns in his high school career, which is a state record.