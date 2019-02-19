JACKSONVILLE — We’re watching a special young basketball player grow before our eyes. He grew a little on a big stage Tuesday.
Anniston freshman point guard Antonio Kite took control, momentarily lost control then regained control of the Bulldogs’ 58-53, overtime victory over Oneonta in the Northeast Regional 4A semifinals.
His buzzer-beating, baseline jumper just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer started him down a run of 13 points from that point on. Make that 13 of his 25 points for the game, in crunch time, as Anniston went from trailing from 42-38 to winning.
Perhaps most impressively for his age, he seemingly did it without a conscience about his mistake that could’ve cost Anniston the game. He dribbled the clock down toward the end of regulation, looking for a last-shot scenario in a tie game. Oneonta’s Deondre Elliott came off of William Fairley to trap, jumped and tapped Kite’s attempted pass to Fairley away.
It gave Oneonta a chance for the game-winning shot. Ethan Kritner missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, so Kite and Anniston lived to tell the tale.
Come overtime, Kite seemingly shrugged it off. He kept driving, kept scoring or dishing, and Anniston won.
After the game, Kite shyly said he likes to emulate LeBron James, a player he sees as a crunch-time artist. It was a rare moment when Kite showed his age on a big stage Tuesday, even drawing snickers from junior teammate Ladreka Hall.
Between the lines, Kite showed glimpses of what he’s been for much of his first varsity season. Assuming the young man matures as much as the player has, it’s a nice projection of what basketball watchers around here can expect for three more years.