When the Calhoun County area puts on a sporting event, it sure has a way of becoming a big deal, with staying power.
The 39th Woodstock 5K goes off today at 7:30 a.m. on its historically marked course. More than 1,000 runners will churn through the streets of east Anniston, chasing a Road Runners Club of America state title for the 5K distance.
Cheered on by groups from local schools hoping to claim their own spirit prize, runners will also chase prize money.
We’ve come to know it as the first Saturday in August around here, a tradition that transcends its sport to be a community event.
The Woodstock completes the annual trifecta of long-time events that highlight their sports, as well as community involvement. The Sunny King Charity Classic completed its 41st year as the county’s signature golfing event in July, drawing a record field of 2011 teams. The Cheaha Challenge, the area’s longest-running cycling event, saw its 27th run in May.
The staying power, alone, impresses. Events run by local volunteers and enthusiasts, with leadership regularly changing hands, die off more than not. Our community events evolve and live long, robust lives.
Our events grow relevance, as well. The Woodstock and Cheaha Challenge have sanctioning from national and international bodies, governing their sports.
The Challenge grew its own cycling twins, April’s Sunny King Criterium and Piedmont Road Race, recognized as part of USA Cycling’s Pro Road Tour.
The Sunny King Classic draws out the competitiveness among local golfers, say nothing of six-figure charity dollars. It’s homecoming for the golfing community.
It’s impossible to imagine the local sports calendar without these events. All who make them happen deserve a community’s thanks.