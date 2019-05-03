OXFORD — Without doubt, Oxford won the press conference with Friday’s hiring of Keith Etheredge as football coach.
The school got a name-brand Alabama high school football coach. The Yellow Jackets got four state championships and a runner-up in one affable man who touched the room with genuine emotion.
It’s hard not to imagine him connecting with players and convincing them that Oxford’s dreams of state championships in 6A can be had.
He did it with Leeds in 3A, twice. The Green Wave moved up in classification on his watch and won it all in 4A, twice.
He clearly has something. Will it be something enough to get Oxford over the 6A hump once, let alone make Oxford a perennial contender on this level?
Oxford was that school in 5A. Robert Herring won three state titles on that level, in 1988, 1989 and 1993.
At times since Oxford’s move up to 6A in 2006, it seemed the Yellow Jackets almost touched the sky. If only injured Kwon Alexander could’ve been on the field to do something about that 17-play Hoover drive in the 2011 semifinals.
There Oxford was, going toe-to-toe with Josh Niblett-led Hoover before the AHSAA adopted a 7A classification. It has to be possible, even if it takes a special group of players to come through Oxford’s halls.
Others have tried. Niblett left too early in Oxford’s 6A life and went on to keep Hoover Hoovering. John Grass had that 2011 team, and he’s gone on to success on the NCAA FCS level. Ryan Herring, Robert’s son, had the Yellow Jackets in the quarterfinals twice, but two Birmingham-area schools proved themselves superior.
Now, Oxford will try one of the top names in Alabama high school coaching. If enough depth of talent roams the halls, he’ll get them believing.