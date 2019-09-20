It’s time to say so long to Antonio Brown.
It’s been fun watching him play the game and disappointing, watching him play games.
We won’t lament Friday’s news of his release from New England. There seems some justice in the evil empire parting ways with this year’s theatrical NFL villain before he can play a down in silver, red and blue.
Free, at last. Time to take another shirtless run through the backyard and tout that freedom.
If there’s truth to any part of sexual assault allegations, then good riddance. He’s not the first mega-talented, diva receiver in the NFL and won’t be the last.
Most do it without denying others their human dignity, at least.
If anything good can come from antics that took Brown from the Steelers, to the Raiders, to the Patriots, to unemployment in months, it’s the distinction we can derive from his sort to, say, Cam Newton’s.
Yes, Newton’s public persona can rip like a needle across the common man’s record. Be it eccentric fashion statements or awkward press statements, he’s some ill-defined thing that somehow rubs bubba’s pet wrongs.
Ask teammates, like the Carolina Panthers who defended Newton after Paul Finebaum chimed in this week, and Newton is something else. Something good. Something like what former Auburn teammate Lee Ziemba described on an autograph-tour stop in Oxford, back in the day.
Just like the ultimate teammate, “He’d step in front of a train for us,” Ziemba said.
Brown kept hailing trains until his last team handed him a ticket he didn’t want. He created drama and left teams until the ultimate Team sent him packing.
It’s always a cold calculation in New England. Brown finally finagled his way to a team that didn’t need his talent enough to put up with everything else.
There’s a difference between Brown’s “everything else” and some innocuous disconnect between jock and bubba cultures.