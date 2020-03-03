Joe Medley: Winners, losers from AHSAA's winter sports realignment announcement

The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s gradual realignment rollout across fall, winter and spring sports came more into focus with Tuesday’s winter sports announcement. What is for basketball will look the same, or very similar, for spring’s baseball and softball, so let’s assess winners and losers:
Winner: Small-school wrestling programs like Ranburne’s, because the AHSAA retooled wrestling classification clusters for championship purposes. Ranburne, which is and will remain a Class 2A school, will compete in the new 1A-4A division. The Bulldogs took third in 1A-5A this year, with two 5A schools ahead of them. Both of them, Arab and Jasper, will bump up to 6A.
Loser: Which brings us to 5A Alexandria, which now competes in the 5A-6A division. Not only will the Valley Cubs have to go through Calhoun County rival Oxford, but they just can’t escape powerhouses like Arab and Jasper.
Winner: Sacred Heart basketball will stay 2A, narrowly avoiding another bump up in class through the competitive-balance rule. The Cardinals’ two-year combined total in boys and girls basketball came one point short of a second bump up in two years. Had they bumped up to 3A, they likely would’ve made the three-team area of Saks, Wellborn and Childersburg a four-team area.
Loser: Spring Garden’s bump up to 2A means the Panthers once again find themselves paired in a basketball area with Sacred Heart, only the Cardinals’ girls basketball program has gained strength since they last shared an area. Spring Garden’s area also includes Sand Rock’s regional-quality programs in boys and girls basketball, and don’t forget Westbrook Christian. Legendary coach Ricky Austin’s job just got tougher.
Winner: The four-team, 3A area of Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley and Weaver remains an all-Calhoun County affair, which preserves rivalries, gate and easy travel. Ohatchee’s bump up to 3A made six 3A teams in the county, so farewell to the old, five-team area of Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn.
Loser: The three-team, 3A area of Saks, Wellborn and Childersburg lost some gate appeal and gained a bus ride with Childersburg’s drop down from 4A. Childersburg’s girls made the 4A Final Four this year.