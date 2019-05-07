The stewards got it right in disqualifying Maximum Security after the colt crossed the finish line first in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The owner’s appeal was swiftly and rightly denied.
So, why is it so hard for fans, casual and not so casual, to accept a just result?
Even the president tweeted in the Derby aftermath, attributing the disqualification to “political correctness.” Really? So, not letting rule breakers win is PC?
The replay is clear. Maximum Security changed his lane and caused contact with War of Will, which caused War of Will to make contact with County House, which crossed the finish line second and after the disqualification was declared the winner.
Rules are rules and exist for reasons. This isn’t NASCAR, where drivers sit in an up-armored, turretless tanks and ride out spins and flips like thrill rides after a crash. Horse racing jockeys face potentially fatal trampling. Owners — who see horses as beloved animals, investments or both — stand by and watch helplessly as vets put the animals down, following on-track accidents.
Who wants to see scenes of a doomed, riderless horse, one hoof dangling, try to struggle across a finish line?
No Derby winner has been disqualified in the 145-year history of the race? So what? We have better technology to check foul claims.
Other sports don’t reverse unjust outcomes? Again, so what? In horse racing, rubbin’ is reckless, not racin’.