We could’ve seen it coming, back in 2010.
Jacob LeCroy was 9, looking up through a basketball net for a special-effect picture in The Anniston Star. The baby-faced grin belied prodigious concentration, good enough to hit 430-440 out of 500 daily free throws.
That rate was good enough to get LeCroy into the Elks Club’s Southeast Regional free throw competition in 2010. Nine years later, it’s good enough to make him a back-to-back high school state champion in another sport where the idea is to put a ball in a hole.
LeCroy made Calhoun County history Tuesday, finishing off his second state golf title, this one on Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill’s course in Prattville. Alabama High School Athletic Association records listed 27 boys to have won at least two individual state titles before Tuesday. LeCroy, the first from our county to do it, would make it 28.
He was one of 46 boys across all classifications to shoot under 80 both days of the tournament. He was one of three to shoot a two-day total of 146, the eighth best score overall on a demandingly long course, on a windy two days.
LeCroy’s score won the 1A-2A state title for the second year in a row. That score would’ve won him a 5A title, too. In an all-classes battle, he would’ve tied for 10th place.
In other words, the kid who showed us amazing concentration for a 9-year-old brewed that in with other gifts and hard work to make himself a top 10 high school golfer in Alabama.
Now, ponder what he might be doing with that nine years from now.