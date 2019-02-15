The Alabama High School Athletic Association regional basketball program cover reminds us what we’ve been fortunate to see in Jacksonville over the years.
There, sharing the cover with R.C. Hatch legend Frankie Sullivan, is Woodland legend Courtney Strain, lining up a free throw. To think that Strain and sister Leah, the Nos. 1 and 2 all-time leading scorers in Alabama, played in Pete Mathews Coliseum on the regular as high schoolers and collegians.
To think that Austin Wiley and John Petty came here and showed their skills, along with so many others we could name, and Petty’s team tussled with Anniston in one of the regional’s most memorable finals.
And then think how close we came to it not happening in Jacksonville this year.
In case we’d forgotten, Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin reminded us all after his boys and girls teams won at The Pete on Thursday. He said thought a lot about the tornado that damaged the coliseum and so many other Jacksonville State University buildings March 19 of last year and got “goosebumps,” thinking about what it took to get the coliseum fixed in time for his teams to play there this year.
To think that a coliseum that had become synonymous with the Northeast Regional sat unusable for months, the south end of its roof gashed and playing floor wrecked by water from the downpour that followed the tornado.
To think the AHSAA might’ve had to move the Northeast Regional this year, had the EF-3 storm been stronger and the damage worse.
To think that both Anniston teams, both Sacred Heart teams, both Spring Garden teams, Oxford’s and Piedmont’s boys and Weaver’s girls might’ve had to play elsewhere.
The Pete was operational in time, an accomplishment in itself. We’re seeing great basketball in February again, per usual.
Salute to those who made it happen.