Joe Medley: Unhinged? Well, that’s a word for it

JACKSONVILLE — Say this about experiencing Saturday’s Unhinged 300; it was unsomething.
Or just plain weird.
Maybe it was my dogs, scratching around me at home, or the sizzle of hamburgers cooking in the kitchen.
Maybe it was my daughter, darting back and forth from her room to other parts of the house, ducking in front of the living-room television.
My usual perches in the Talladega Superspeedway infield media center or press box weren’t available in these pandemic times. Talladega officials curtailed the number of media for this weekend’s races, so “today’s office” was every day’s home.
I finally got to live the life of TV-portrayed sports writers, like Ray Barone, who watch sporting events from their couches and write. I was 55 years and three months old when such fantasy notions of my chosen field became reality for me.
Then again, that’s how so many fans see sporting events. In pandemic times, that’s how nearly all fans see sporting events.
What sporting events there are, that is.
As many as 5,000 fans will see Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 in person, as Talladega becomes the experimental track for allowing fans back on the scene. That will leave about 170,000 empty seats, but consider it a COVID-19 baby step for major sports.
Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was the dry run for the similar experience most fans and this sports writer will have, and commercials showing GEICO’s giggle-stricken gecko, unable to get through his lines, nicely broke up the monotony of watching race cars roar around Talladega’s deserted trioval.
It looked like a practice.
Each time the field took a flag to end or start a race stage, empty stands served as a backdrop.
Drones provided the most stunning camera shots, showing wide-open spaces behind the main grandstand and wide-open grass in the infield.
I actually heard television commentary, from Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola. I normally hear bits and pieces in the press box, but 43 stock cars screaming by in such proximity drowns out commentators once every lap.
I missed the rumble of the cars as they whip by, the feeling of a train’s passing from the first car in the signal line.
I missed the bigness of it all, being a spec in a vast scene. It’s not the same, having it all shrunk inside my television and seeing only what the camera sees.
I missed my normal view of pit road, but that dangling antenna in Justin Haley’s car sure entertained. He called it “annoying.”
Sounds about right, for a swinging, wind-whipped, helicopter-looking thing buzzing around a driver running four-wide in the turns.
Haley found a way to get the antenna tied up and secured to his car’s ceiling during red-flag time, late in the race. So answers the question, what would Ricky Bobby have done?
With my noble, 14-year-old border collie mix Wyatt parked on the couch to my left, we watched in horror as a line of cars devolved into a spinning, smokey mess with eight laps to go.
Well, Wyatt’s eyes perked up for a second, and he raised his head momentarily. Call it a herding dog’s instincts, but they always know when something’s wrong in the herd.
To my right, chihuahua Isabell never stopped chewing her feet. What does that say?
Nothing summed up the occasion quite like driver Justin Allgaier, one of the drivers whose day ended in that wreck that broke Wyatt’s doldrums.
“I hate it for all of the guys; I really do,” he said. “I hate it for everybody else that’s crashed in this, too.
“I think I’m like everybody else in America. I’m ready for 2020 to at least figure out what it wants to do.”
Congrats to Haley for overcoming wily antennas to go from pole to his first career victory. I felt it when he said he wanted to get home and see his puppy.
Just once, a professional sports figure wished to be me.
Time to fold up my comfy blanket and leave it on the couch, along with the pillow that buffers lap and laptop, for Sunday’s race.