We learned something about what it takes for mid-majors to win the hunger game of NCAA tournament selection. Having a marketable player helps.
Apparently, it’s not enough for the collective represented on the front of the jersey to win 24 games, including three of four against the two teams selected from its conference.
Murray State and Belmont made the NCAA field, announced Sunday. Murray won the Ohio Valley Conference’s automatic bid by winning the league’s tournament. Belmont, which lost to Murray in the OVC final, got an at-large bid to a play-in game.
For the first time since 1987, the OVC to get two teams in the tournament.
JSU, which won all three regular-season games against those two teams and lost 76-74 to Murray in the OVC semifinals, settled down the cliff. No NCAA bid and no NIT invitation left JSU to weigh the cost-benefit analysis of paying for games in the lesser two tourneys.
No CBI for one of JSU’s best Division I-era teams, just see-ya-bye for a strong senior class. So long, Jamall Gregory, Detrick Mostella, Jason Burnell, Christian Cunningham, Marlon Hunter and Maurice Dunlap.
What did JSU not have that Murray State and Belmont had that might have mattered on Selection Sunday?
The Gamecocks’ Ratings Percentage Index of 123 was well below that of Murray (37) and Belmont (42), according to RealTimeRPI.com. It’s not the NCAA Evaluation Tool but an idea of where teams stood.
JSU has won 67 games in Ray Harper’s three years as head coach but wouldn’t have gotten in, even had it won that so-close OVC semi against Murray then lost to Belmont in the final. That’s life as the OVC had known it since 1987 … until Sunday.
Belmont eked its way into the NCAA field, confirmed as one of the last four teams selected after ESPN “bracketologist” Joe Lunardi projected the Bruins as one of the first four out, going into Sunday. Bet that Murray could’ve made it with a loss to Belmont in the OVC final.
What if Murray’s Ja Morant or Belmont’s Dylan Windler had worn red and black, with JSU losing in the OVC final and all else equal? What if Magic Johnson came to the OVC tourney to watch a Gamecock?
The OVC had four 20-win teams this season, and here’s hoping Murray and Belmont validate the league with victories. It happened for one OVC team in 1987, when Southeast Region No. 14 seed Austin Peay stunned third-seeded Illinois.
The Governors made ESPN’s Dick Vitale regret his in-game promise to stand on his head if they won, and they threatened to upset sixth-seeded Providence in the second round. If Bob Thomas makes the front end of the bonus at the end of regulation, then Rick Pitino doesn’t make his first Final Four.
Any Murray or Belmont victories will likely go down as validations of Morant and Windler, but hey, they’ll do it the the uniforms of OVC schools.
Here’s also hoping a great player like Morant gets a “Sweet 16” shot at West Region top seed Gonzaga … and still gets all the free throws he can eat.