The email subject line says, “Jalen Hurts’ Heisman Odds improve; Tua remains the favorite.” The source is BookMaker.eu.
Those into sports betting will know better whether it’s a reputable source, but the email got juices flowing about what could be one of the more interesting Heisman races in a while.
There’s a storyline behind it, lots of fodder for fans to infer their own interpretations of the vote.
First, the odds: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa tops the odds at 7/4. LSU’s Joe Burrow is second at 13/4 and Hurts, the guy Tagovailoa replaced at Alabama, stands third at 15/4.
Tagovailoa’s team and Burrow’s will play Nov. 9. If they’re still Nos. 1 and 2 in the odds then, then that game could say a lot about the race between the two.
Assuming Hurts continues his torrid production at Oklahoma, his new football home, then he’s positioned to catch the fallout and wind up where he was at Alabama … competing directly with Tagovailoa for something.
Heisman voters take voting seriously, but fan battle lines are forming. One can sense it on social media.
Alabama fans seem to say, if it’s not Tua, then make it Hurts. The kid handled himself with nothing but class before opting to finish his career elsewhere.
Outside of Tidedom, other attitude battle lines can form. The “Bama Fatigue” world can see Hurts as victim of the evil emperor’s cold-blooded thumb-down, after Hurts had done so much as Alabama’s starter.
Then again, what about "Oklahoma Quarterback Fatigue"? Job holders have won the past two Heismans. At what point do perceptions see a system, more than a player?
However things shake out, here’s believing that voters vote for the right reasons. Here’s hoping that fans root for the right reasons.