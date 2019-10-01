It’s hard to top the sermon John Grass gave Monday, following Jacksonville State’s loss at Austin Peay last week.
The sixth-year JSU head football coach didn’t break his norm in delivery. No podiums or pumpkins were harmed, but he went fiery in substance.
Mr. Laid Back laid bare a JSU team resting on laurels from its Division I glory years, from 2013 forward. He laid bare young offensive and defensive lines that must grow from baby mode to beast mode, with all the softness of a sledge hammer.
Grass went Grass fire on himself, as well, making clear he has to change his approach. Expect busy ice tubs after this week’s practices.
Grass’ sermon had to resonate with the flock of JSU’s fan base, who might’ve wondered if he had it in him. (He does, just rarely shows it in public.)
His urgency is timely. While he tries to harden his team, perceptions of JSU’s strength soften around the FCS world. The Gamecocks dropped 10 spots in polls this week, to Nos. 20 (coaches) and 21 (FCS STATS).
Those who follow FCS football discussion threads on social media know that FCS followers outside the JSU sphere arrived here sooner. There’s a growing sense that JSU has lived too long on that 2015 run to the national final, that the playoff disappointments since then speak to an overrated team dominating a weak conference.
JSU has remained resilient in polls throughout the Grass/Bill Clark-era resurgence, however, recovering quickly after rare regular-season losses. Then again, JSU had three regular-season losses in 2018, including its first OVC loss in five years.
The Gamecocks recovered from an ugly loss to Southeastern Louisiana in this season’s opener. A comeback against Eastern Washington reassured anyone ready to believe that JSU regained form, but the loss at Austin Peay on Saturday spent that regained capital.
How much longer JSU stays resilient depends on how quickly a Grass fire spreads.