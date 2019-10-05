Don’t look now, college football fans in Alabama, but another one of those seasons is taking shape … the kind with Iron Bowls that actually mean something.
Alabama is No. 1 in the Associated Press and coaches polls, a function of where the Crimson Tide started the season in the rankings and what’s happened since. National champion Clemson had to fight off North Carolina, and the Tigers’ moment of non-dominance presented the opening.
No, Alabama hasn’t played opposition strong enough to uncross skeptical arms, but the Crimson Tide has beaten unimpressive teams impressively.
Auburn, now No. 7 and up from 16, has cleared the point where most pundits had the Tigers taking a loss or two. With Gus Malzahn calling the plays again and a true freshman quarterback in Bo Nix, they’ve beaten Oregon and Texas A&M away from Jordan-Hare Stadium and just put up their most dominant showing yet, routing Mississippi State.
The 5-0 Tigers have done nothing but impress since, well, since Malzahn started calling plays again. Trace it back to that 63-point outburst against Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Auburn still must clear a minefield in what’s left of its brutal schedule, at Florida and LSU and Georgia and Alabama at home. More people given the Tigers a chance in October than did in August.
That could lead to one of those special Iron Bowls, the kind where both teams enter the game with SEC and national aspirations. Memorable things happen in those games.