Joe Medley: Three transfer QBs in Heisman mix a triumph, not failure

So, what to make of the fact that three of four Heisman Trophy finalists are quarterbacks who transferred schools?
One, thank goodness the system has ample mechanisms for players to find new situations. Otherwise, we might be deprived of performances and storylines provided by LSU’s Joe Burrow, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts this season.
We’d sure hate to think of them as 2019 backups, knowing what we know.
Two, a fit is a fit. Their successes this season don’t mean failures of imagination elsewhere.
This season would look a lot different, had Burrow never left Ohio State, Fields never left Georgia and Hurts never left Alabama. In Alabama’s case, maybe Hurts comes to the rescue for an injured Tua Tagovailoa again, like he did in last year’s SEC Championship Game.
But then Hurts would’ve been a backup most of the season, with no chance to put up the season-long performance that put Oklahoma in the playoff and Hurts in New York this week. He never matches up with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s system, which produced back-to-back Heisman winners and fits Hurts’ long-standing running skills and improved passing skills.
Hurts is only the third player since 2000 to pass for more than 3,500 yards and rush for more than 1,200, and he’s accounted for 51 touchdowns.
Burrow never teams with new LSU wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator Joe Brady. Together, they’ve produced a 77.9 percent completion percentage and 10.7 yards a pass attempt.
Fields never goes to Ohio State and plays for Ryan Day, an Urban Meyer disciple. Meyer made Heisman winners and finalists out of dual-threat quarterbacks. Fields has a 40-to-1 ratio of touchdowns to interceptions and 10 running touchdowns.
In all three cases, they were better fits at their new destinations.
Coaches change thinking and destinations. Thinking changes with coaches.
The system made it possible for three talented quarterbacks to leave situations where the thinking didn’t fit them as well. Perhaps better educated about such things, they found destinations more suited to them.
Their success this season does not mark failures for their previous coaches. It marks success for a system that allows players to relocate and recharge during the short window they have to play collegiately.