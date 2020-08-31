Joe Medley: Thompson's legend surpassed only by his presence

I attended the University of Louisville for two years, before transferring to Western Kentucky for journalism. Georgetown practiced in UofL’s Crawford Gym during the 1985 Final Four, and I learned that the same moment I first glimpsed a bear of a man.
Friends and I were playing pickup ball when folks running the gym came in and told us we had to leave. As we exited the backdoor, there stood none other than John Thompson Jr.
He held the door, large and in charge, as I passed by him on the way out. Players in blue-and-gray Georgetown sweats filed up the stairs and through the other half of the double door.
I felt star-struck, embarrassingly so for an aspiring sports writer, but hey, I was a college sophomore who grew up in a state where college basketball reigns like college football in Alabama.
I thought, "Hey, that's Michael Jackson. Oh, and David Wingate ... and Horace Broadnax ... and Reggie Williams."
Just dudes passing by, all my age or thereabouts.
Then came the tallest player, the one with the hoodie tied so tightly around his head that it hid his face. Tallness gave Patrick Ewing away.
Thompson so impressed me, though, just backed against the door and holding it for all of us, towel draped around his neck. His commanding personal presence impressed more than even his TV presence suggested.
Did I mention he was large?
Large enough to become the first black coach to win a men’s national title, in 1984.
Large enough to produce 24 straight postseason appearances and graduate 97 percent of his players.
Large enough to lord larger than Ewing, Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning and other greats, when he had to.
RIP to a legend from a great college basketball era.