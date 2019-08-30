Jacksonville State’s 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday didn’t end Gamecock hopes for big things this season, but they’ll have to come back from a major blow.
The sixth-ranked team in FCS football, already facing an increasingly cynical national perception because of early playoff exits since 2015, took a three-touchdown beating from an unranked team.
SLU beat a top 10-ranked team for the first time since 2013.
It’s not like 2018, when a JSU team with several new players playing key roles lost 20-17 to another ranked team. This season-opening loss will hurt in polls and national regard.
There’s a scarier implication for JSU, however. It wasn’t like the Gamecocks’ now-veteran array of playmakers, the basis for much of their preseason hype, failed to make plays. All-America quarterback Zerrick Cooper hit on 40 of 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns.
Yes, he threw two interceptions, one returned for a score and the other returned to set up a score, but his 400-yard game produced only 14 points. It produced a game in which JSU fell behind early and never could gain footing.
What more could Cooper do?
Or his merry band of receivers?
Cooper spent most of the night scrambling out of a quickly crumbling pocket and, like only he can do, found a way to make 400 yards worth of plays. It didn’t matter.
JSU must find answers on the offensive line, where it lost three seniors and returnee Hunter Sosebee, lost for the season in August. Cooper needs more time to look downfield and make opposing secondaries pay for jumping routes.
The Gamecocks must find a way to turn lots of yards into lots of points, rather seeing drive-killing plays fell promising drives.
The season isn’t over, but the solution needs to come … soon and convincingly. Otherwise, a program that’s looked bigger than the Ohio Valley Conference for years suddenly looks more like just another OVC team.